9-1-1 season 7 may be short, but it’s certainly packing a punch (to the gut).

“I think the fans are going to be a little heartbroken,” Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, told Access Hollywood on Tuesday, May 23, of the upcoming finale. “I hope we deliver.”

While fans won’t be able to watch the season 7 finale until Thursday, May 30, the penultimate episode, titled “Ashes, Ashes,” certainly left its own trail of destruction in its wake.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 7 Episode 9 of 9-1-1.

Although the Thursday, May 23, episode starts off on a high note with the 118 receiving Medal of Valor for their work on the cruise ship rescue earlier this season, things quickly take a turn for the worse when Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Traci Thompson) discover that their foster license has been revoked. Elsewhere, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) delves deeper into this emotional affair with Kim (Devin Kelley), as he struggles to face his grief over losing late wife Shannon (also played by Devin Kelley).

Related: 9-1-1’s Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley and Eddie Diaz’s Friendship Timeline 9-1-1’s Evan “Buck” Buckley and Eddie Diaz have been a beloved duo since the show’s second season — with some fans even hoping their friendship will turn into something more. Buck and Eddie, portrayed by Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman, respectively, became fast friends after Eddie joined the 118 during season 2. When a massive […]

It was the final moments of the hour, however, that undoubtedly leaves fans reeling. After seasons of struggling with his past mistakes, Bobby (Peter Krause) finally comes clean to Athena (Angela Bassett) on his initial plans to commit suicide after saving 148 people as a firefighter. Announcing his plans to retire, Athena tries to get Bobby to change his mind. Before the couple can reach a resolution, they are caught in a house fire, leaving both of their lives in question.

Keep scrolling for a full breakdown and recap of 9-1-1 season 7 episode 9:

Hen and Karen’s Adoption Nightmare

After finally making progress with foster daughter Mara, Hen and Karen are thrown for a loop when their adoption hearing is canceled out of the blue. Hen eventually realizes it’s thanks to a local councilwoman, who is the mother of a boy Hen couldn’t save while on a call with the 118.

When Hen goes to confront her, the woman claims that she’s been digging into Hen’s past files as a firefighter and finds her unfit to adopt Mara. Not only is Hen and Karen’s foster license revoked by the end of the episode, Mara is taken by CPS and dragged out of their home, screaming.

Eddie Comes Face to Face With Shannon – Sort of

Episode 9 catches back up with Eddie after meeting Kim, a storeowner who looks exactly like his late wife. The twosome have been spending time together but have yet to take things to the next level.

While Eddie attempts to hide his new — acquaintance — from the rest of the 118, Kim stops by the firehouse to drop off brownies for the crew. There, she runs into Buck (Stark), who is taken aback by her likeness to Shannon.

Wasting no time, Buck heads straight to Eddie to confront him about his involvement with Kim. Eddie admits that he “doesn’t know” what he’s doing by getting close to her, and the two end the conversation with Buck confessing that he’s “worried” about his best friend.

Related: 9-1-1’s Howie ‘Chimney’ Han and Maddie Buckley’s Relationship Timeline FOX Most of the 9-1-1 firefighters have struggled to find love, but Howie “Chimney” Han located The One in Maddie Buckley despite a slow start. When former nurse turned 9-1-1 operator Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) moved to Los Angeles in season 2 to be closer to her brother, Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), she was […]

“I’m worried about me, too,” Eddie replies.

Realizing the pain he’s going to cause if things continue, Eddie comes clean to Kim about her being Shannon’s doppelgänger. While he claims that he does like her, he owns up to spending time with her in hopes that Shannon might return. The two part ways amicably, but Kim shows up at Eddie’s house the following day dressed as Shannon and tells him to get what he needs to say off his chest.

While Eddie hesitates at first, he eventually gives in and breaks down to Kim (who he is pretending is Shannon, are you following?), releasing his anger that she left him after he returned from Afghanistan. He asks her why their son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), got a note explaining her absence from their lives but he never did, before admitting that he feels lost without her.

The two end the conversation in an embrace, but as they hug, Eddie’s girlfriend, Marisol (Edy Ganem) and Christopher come through the door and see them.

“Mom?” Christoper asks.

Bobby Quits — and Also Might Be Dead?

Still reeling over coming face to face with Amir (Malcom-Jamal Warner), the man who lost his family in the Minnesota fire Bobby caused years ago, Captain Nash ultimately decides to step down from his role and retire, much to the surprise of Athena. In a desperate attempt to get Bobby to admit what’s bothering him, she asks Amir to join them for coffee at their house. While he initially accepts, Amir ultimately becomes overwhelmed and retreats, telling Bobby to stay away from him.

Bobby, for his part, continues to train the rest of the 118 to take his place without them knowing, helping guide them on calls, teaching them how to cook his signature dishes and sitting each person down for a heart to heart. By episode’s end, Bobby finally admits to Athena that his original plan was to commit suicide after saving 148 people — the same amount that lost their lives in the fire — telling her, “I’m not supposed to be here.”

In the final few moments of the episode, Bobby gets swept away dreaming about his alcoholic father. When he wakes, he realizes his house is on fire — and Athena is passed out in their bedroom. As he rescues her from the home and ensures her safety, he grabs his heart and falls over unconscious before the screen cuts to black.

Is ANYONE Doing OK?

Well, yes and no. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) come out of episode 9 relatively unscathed as they continue their newlywed bliss. Buck is also managing fairly well, as his relationship with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) blossoms and he continues to step up at the firehouse.

However, there is no person on 9-1-1 that won’t feel the ripple effect of their fearless leaders, Bobby and Athena, being in danger. Even if Bobby survives, his retirement will certainly leave the rest of the firehouse in shambles. Buck is also weighed down with worry over his best friend, Eddie, who clearly is struggling with his grief.