A concerned parent. The season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé took an uncomfortable turn when Brandon and his parents had a candid chat about practicing safe sex with his fiancée, Julia.

During the Sunday, December 6, episode, Brandon and his parents were gearing up for Julia’s arrival from Russia. While the couple will primarily stay with his parents during her Virginia visit, the duo will get some alone time on a short trip to Washington, D.C.

Since Brandon, 27, and Julie, 26, will have their own hotel room during their weekend getaway, his mother, Betty, asked whether his fiancée uses contraception. “Do you know if she’s on birth control, by chance?” Betty inquired while Brandon replied, “Yea, no, she’s not.”

When Betty questioned whether Julia didn’t “want to be” on birth control, Brandon explained that his soon-to-be-wife has no interest. That being said, his mother said she would be willing to help Julia in that process.

“If she’s not, I’ll be happy to take her over to the doctor when she gets here, if she’s willing to take a chance,” she said. “You know, I guess, I mean, you can do other things to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Brandon said he didn’t want to “take on that kind of responsibility,” to which both of his parents questioned what he meant by that. “I guess we are not being safe,” he said, causing his mother and father to respond in shock.

“I’ve brought [up] the idea of birth control multiple times to Julia,” Brandon explained in a confessional. “And every time, she shut it down quick. … She’s funny about putting medications in her body at all. So, I’m just like, ‘Birth control is not an option.’”

Brandon added that “there’s nothing wrong with condoms, but they’re definitely not as fun.”

Betty then provided sound advice to her son, saying: “Don’t be taking chances you shouldn’t take.” Brandon, however, begged to differ and argued that the couple have it under control.

In a separate confessional, Betty said that she believes the pair’s avoidance of safe sex is “an accident waiting to happen.” She also expressed that she wants for her son to “do things responsibly” moving forward.

Brandon fell in love with Julia instantly after meeting her through his best friend. In the weeks that followed their introduction, he flew out to visit her in her native Russia and asked her to be his girlfriend. He then proposed to the go-go dancer in Iceland after five months together.

Since the Virginia native had already invested a great deal of money into Julia and their relationship, they are staying with Brandon’s parents on his family’s farm.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.