Super sneaky! 90 Day Fiancé couples were tasked with guessing a very revealing tidbit about one star in particular during an episode of the Love Games spinoff series.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Discovery+ show, host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan asks Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu to determine which star had sex less than an hour into their first date. Suki lists season 3 duo Kyle Huckabee and Bajaree “Noon” Boonma as well as Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who hail from season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as the possible options to choose from.

Mursel immediately believes Kyle is the guilty party. As Anna asks why her husband came to that conclusion, he says: “All of his behaviors suggest that. He looks like he doesn’t care too much about anything.”

The Turkey native says that Kyle “reminds me of a child that was born in seven months instead of nine because he could not wait.” Kyle, in turn, jokes that he has spent his “whole life trying to get back in there.”

Meanwhile, Anna lays out an argument as to why Angela may be the culprit. “She’s not very patient with some things,” she explains. “I think Angela.”

Anna and Mursel, however, choose to go with Kyle in hopes of scoring 20 points. And yet, Angela outs herself after Suki asks the individual in question to raise their hand.

“I figured it was you, Angela,” Anna says before she jokes with her husband, “You can’t read people!”

Angela teases that she had her “poker face on,” to which Kyle adds: “You go get it, Angela!”

The 90 Day Fiancé universe is expanding with its new spinoff series, Love Games, coming to Discovery+. After three preliminary rounds of questions, the finalists will compete against each other in a finale episode to be crowned the show’s first-ever champion.

The self-shot, remote show was filmed from the homes of 24 couples who have been featured on the franchise at one point in time. Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Eric Nichols, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev and Emily Larina and Alexander “Sasha” Larin are among the TLC stars who are set to make appearances on the series.

No topics are off-limits in the game show, including what Tiffany Franco Smith’s likely pet peeve is for her husband, Ronald Smith.

“There’s a lot, but it’s fine,” Ronald said in a preview clip posted by PopCulture on Thursday, February 11. “I’m going to take a wild guess and say my farts. ‘Cause, like, I would be busy vaping and then I would fart then hope she doesn’t hear it. And then she just goes, ‘I heard that.’ And then she gives me trouble.”

Love Games begins streaming on Discovery+ Sunday, February 14.