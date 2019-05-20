One-way ticket home? Pedro went to the Dominican Republic and might never come back to Chantel during the Sunday, May 19, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Chantel had a few theories of her own about what he might be hiding from her, and she was not happy. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Pedro decided to go to the Dominican Republic, wouldn’t let his wife come and didn’t have a plan to come home. Obviously, this set off Chantel, who felt like her husband was hiding something major from her.

“I know that Pedro really wants to go back to the Dominican Republic to see his family, but I don’t trust them,” Chantel said. “I think that they want Pedro to send just enough money for them to start their business and for him to divorce me and come back and help them run it.”

When he left, he was very cold to Chantel who was upset that she’d be without her partner for an unknown amount of time. However, when he got to the island, he was so excited. He talked to his family about his issues, and they encouraged him to not stay tied down to her if he’s not happy.

“I never imagined my life would be like this,” he said. “I love Chantel, but I’m afraid of continuing my life like this.”

Paola and Russ’s Mom Have a Serious Talk

The Oklahoma trip wasn’t going as planned, so Russ spoke to his parents about issues that Paola feels regarding them. His mom agreed to attempt to have a better relationship, but his dad was less optimistic.

“I think they got married too quickly. They’ve had arguments, fights. You can tell they’re struggling,” his dad said. “I did have my times wondering if they were going to make it. … I didn’t think she would stick around for the thick and thin and that she’s here for the right reasons.”

When his mom and Paola did speak, it went by pretty smoothly. They discussed how they felt they didn’t hit it off at first and how they’ve changed. However, that still didn’t make Paola eager to move back.

“Even if I changed the situation with Russ’s parents, that does not change the fact that I do not want to live in Oklahoma and I do not want to go back,” she said, still unaware of Russ’s job offer in the state.

Ashley Discusses Jay’s Tinder Use

Ashley headed on a girls’ trip to New York City, but Jay was upset about it. The entire first night she was there, she worried about what Jay was doing and if he was being faithful.

“I don’t know if Jay would do something to get back at me for going out with my ex but wouldn’t surprise me,” she said. “I don’t think that he would do anything stupid but I guess I didn’t think he would last time either.”

When Jay’s Tinder use was brought up among Ashley’s friends, she did not hold back. He revealed the girl he was speaking to was a high school senior that weighed a lot more than her and had no physical resemblance to her at all. Her friends ended up encouraging her to call the girl, but she didn’t answer, and Ashley left a message saying she had some more questions.

“It definitely made me look like a fool staying with someone that hurt me,” she later said. “I don’t think I can forgive him.”

Colt Buys Larissa Lip Injections

After Larissa’s case got dismissed last week, she and Colt planned to work on their relationship since it’s still very broken.

“I hope that Colt and I can have a new life, but Colt needs to show me that he cares and act like he’s on my team,” Larissa said.

Apparently, what she meant by that was that she wanted him to give her a lot of money. She asked for $1,000, but agreed to $200 to spend for the month. However, when she and Colt went to get her lip injections that were way out of her price range, she knew how to win him over.

“Colt should to pay for my lip injections because he has a hungry sexual drive and I will feel very confident and sexy after I fill in my lips,” Larissa said. “Do you want more blowjobs? I will feel motivated.”

In the end he paid, but he did feel a bit hesitant to do so.

“Larissa constantly demands and wants things. I try to take care of her, I love her but it’s never enough,” he said.

Andrei Disappoints Elizabeth and Her Family

Andrei and Elizabeth’s dad have been having problems, so he made the decision to move out of his house despite them having no money. He kept saying he was about to get a full-time trucker job, but apparently that wasn’t true. To put a deposit on her house, Elizabeth had to ask her dad for more money after dropping the bomb that they weren’t keeping up their end of the deal with him.

“If you don’t have enough money to move out of the place you rent for free, then how are you going to pay the rent?” her dad asked.

He ultimately agreed, and then Andrei dropped a bombshell on Elizabeth that after paying for trucker school, he doesn’t want to be a truck driver anymore.

“I think you’re being stupid,” she told him. “As my due date gets closer and closer, there’s been a ton of financial stress and my family is right, it’s not stress a new mom should carry. … He needs to step it up.”

Nicole’s Not Over Azan’s Cheating

Nicole was prepping for her big trip to see Azan in Grenada, but her family wasn’t being supportive.

“My dad basically said ‘I’m happy that you didn’t get married,’” she said. “I hate defending my love to my family.”

She met up with a friend to air out her problems and get her mind off things, but then, Azan’s cheating came up. It physically made her uncomfortable and upset, and she didn’t want to discuss it in detail with her friend.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

