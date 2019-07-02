Headed back so soon? Evelin told Corey to go back to the U.S. within hours of his arrival to Ecuador during the Monday, July 1, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She also revealed she has no plans to get married, so it looks like Corey is in for a rude awakening. Catch up on what you might have missed this week below.

After several planes and buses, Corey finally made it to Evelin’s city. She refused to pick him up from the airport because “he needs to do things by himself,” she said.

“He definitely relies on me to take care of everything around him,” she said. “I don’t want to get married. … For Corey to convince me to marry him, I want to see him being able to do things [on] his own when he’s in Ecuador.”

When he finally arrived, they headed to her grandmother’s house for the night, but her home didn’t have doors or windows, and Corey worried about bugs. “Corey is definitely acting rude. He should be thankful that my grandma is nice enough to let us sleep there,” Evelin said. “Get on a plane and go back home. I don’t know how else to help you.”

Paul Is Denied Brazilian Citizenship

Paul was finally in Brazil, and he was just waiting to get his citizenship papers so he could start working. However, he discovered he had convicted an “act of terrorism” or “crimes against humanity” and was ordered to leave the country in 10 days. He literally ran away from producers in shock.

“I didn’t even commit anything like that,” Paul said. “I don’t wanna cause unnecessary drama and cause her to have stress and cause problems with the baby.”

He had yet to tell Karine the horrible news, but it didn’t look good for them.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC 9 p.m. ET.

