Debbie Aguero thinks her son, Julian, would be “highly suspect” if she had a friendship with her ex Oussama Berber — but that doesn’t mean the men are still feuding.

Debbie, 67, gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on her son’s relationship with Oussama, 24, after the pair had an explosive fight on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 tell-all, which aired in May.

“Oussama reached out to Julian and called Julian stating that he loved me [and] was after my best interest,” Debbie recalled to Us on Tuesday, September 26, while promoting season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. “And then Julian called me and said, ‘Mom, I think Oussama really loves you.’ And I’m saying to myself, ‘Well, how can that be? He’s got an odd way of showing it.’”

Debbie noted that her son is a “forgiving person” and has therefore made amends with Oussama despite their differences. (Debbie and Oussama called it quits on season 4 of The Other Way after Debbie planned to marry Oussama in Morocco but he revealed he wanted to live in the U.S.)

“My son is like me. He’s got a big heart,” Debbie explained. “He even offered, ‘Mom, we can send money over there occasionally to help with feeding the animals or if someone’s got dentist bills or something?’ So, he was on board and I was proud of him.”

The TLC personality pointed out that Julian “didn’t make straight A’s” in school, which his father would “scream and bitch about.” However, Debbie was never concerned by it. “I said, ‘Julian, it’s more important to be a good person than to make straight A’s.’ So, I’m very proud of my son,” she added.

Julian’s reconciliation with Oussama might be surprising to viewers after Julian slammed Oussama on the tell-all for allegedly lying to Debbie and using her for a green card.

“He’s lying. … I’m a cop, I can sniff out bulls-t from a mile away. You’re lucky my mom even gave you a second of her life,” Julian said on the tell-all, yelling at Oussama for his actions. “[You’re] trying to use people. Coming over here for green cards. Quit preying off elderly women who look like they’re vulnerable. Get a job!”

Julian also called Oussama a “psychopath” for allegedly sending his mother 60 text messages over the span of two hours. “This needs to be over with … with his stalker ways,” Julian quipped.

Debbie, meanwhile, told Us on Tuesday that she had “always wished for that happily ever after” with Oussama. After being “hurt” and “burned” by him, however, she revealed there was no going back.

“I became very sensitive. It’s like, ‘You broke the trust and there’s nothing you can really do. I want you to have a wonderful future with someone that’s age-appropriate and … someone you’re willing to stand up for and fight for,’” Debbie confessed to Us. “But he wasn’t willing to do that for me.”

Despite Oussama’s efforts to reconnect after the tell-all, Debbie told Us she has successfully cut off all contact. “Probably about a month ago [we last spoke], and he was apologizing profusely, and we said, ‘OK, this is it. We’re splitting, no more communication,’” she recalled. “And for the first time in several years, he has honored that.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on TLC Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi