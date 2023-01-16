Fresh faces! 90 Day Fiancé: the Other Way is coming back for season 4 — and this time around fans will meet all-new couples.

Season 3 of the hit TLC series combined familiar duos — including Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre — with two new pairings. The upcoming season, which premieres on Sunday, January 29, starts over with five couples who viewers know nothing about and one familiar twosome.

Debbie and Oussama, for example, are 43 years apart in age, but it’s their trust issues that are proving to be too much for them on the reality show.

“I’m in a surreal other world,” Debbie said in the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way trailer, which was released earlier this month. “This is my happily ever after.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, however, Debbie changed her tune and seemingly turned on her beau after he did something that made her call him a “creepy man.”

The Georgia native confessed to the cameras that Oussama “took my trust and he urinated all over it.”

Daniele and Yohan, who were introduced to fans during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in 2022, have problems of their own — mainly tied to the discussion of who is the breadwinner.

“I pay for everything. You need to do more things,” Daniele told her partner, to which he replied, “Look, here the man works, the woman does the housework.”

Traditional gender roles appear to be a problem for Nicole and Mahmoud, who start off the series in Egypt.

“Let me be who I am. Just, like, let me have some freedom,” Nicole asked of her fiancé in the trailer, arguing that she’s “not Egyptian” and wants to be treated with the rights she would have back in America. “I want to get my stuff and I want to get the f—k back to the country that I actually want to live in.”

Jen and Rishi’s troubles seemingly stem from trust issues as well, as Jen revealed in the clip that her beau sent a shirtless photo of himself to one of her friends amid their relationship.

Same-sex couple Kris and Jeymi teased in the trailer that their communication skills could use work.

“You want to scream at me! We’re done,” Jeymi told her partner before storming off. Kris, meanwhile, questioned why “she can raise her voice to me, but I can’t?” before telling the cameras to “let her leave.”

The final paring of Gabriel “Gabe” and Isabel hinted at a “secret” between them that could derail their romance before it even really began. “I have something to tell you,” Gabe told Isabel’s parents in the video. “I don’t want to hide this from you anymore.”

Isabel, for her part, revealed during a confessional: “I wouldn’t want to decide between my family or Gabe.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on TLC Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. ET. The Other Way: Pillow Talk premiers the same day on TLC at 11 p.m. ET.

