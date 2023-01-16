Elsewhere in the teaser, however, Debbie changed her tune and seemingly turned on her beau after he did something that made her call him a “creepy man.”
The Georgia native confessed to the cameras that Oussama “took my trust and he urinated all over it.”
Daniele and Yohan, who were introduced to fans during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in 2022, have problems of their own — mainly tied to the discussion of who is the breadwinner.
“I pay for everything. You need to do more things,” Daniele told her partner, to which he replied, “Look, here the man works, the woman does the housework.”
Traditional gender roles appear to be a problem for Nicole and Mahmoud, who start off the series in Egypt.
“Let me be who I am. Just, like, let me have some freedom,” Nicole asked of her fiancé in the trailer, arguing that she’s “not Egyptian” and wants to be treated with the rights she would have back in America. “I want to get my stuff and I want to get the f—k back to the country that I actually want to live in.”
Jen and Rishi’s troubles seemingly stem from trust issues as well, as Jen revealed in the clip that her beau sent a shirtless photo of himself to one of her friends amid their relationship.
“You want to scream at me! We’re done,” Jeymi told her partner before storming off. Kris, meanwhile, questioned why “she can raise her voice to me, but I can’t?” before telling the cameras to “let her leave.”
The final paring of Gabriel “Gabe” and Isabelhinted at a “secret” between them that could derail their romance before it even really began. “I have something to tell you,” Gabe told Isabel’s parents in the video. “I don’t want to hide this from you anymore.”
Isabel, for her part, revealed during a confessional: “I wouldn’t want to decide between my family or Gabe.”
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on TLC Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. ET. The Other Way: Pillow Talk premiers the same day on TLC at 11 p.m. ET.
Scroll down to meet all six of the new couples starring on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way:
Credit: Tito Herrera/Warner Bros.
Jen and Rishi
When the pair first met in India in a hotel lobby, Jen, who is from Oklahoma, wasn’t interested in Rishi. One month later, however, she agreed to marry him. Throughout the series, fans will get an inside look at the “pressure” Rishi, who is from India, is facing from his family, who want him to have an arranged marriage, TLC teased in a press release. “To make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen.”
Credit: Tito Herrera/Warner Bros.
Daniele and Yohan
The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise alums will face a different set of problems on The Other Way after Daniele uproots her life in New York to move to the Dominican Republic for Yohan.
Credit: Tito Herrera/Warner Bros.
Kris and Jeymi
Kris, who hails from Alabama, is risking her “strong foundation” back in the U.S. for love with Jeymi, who she has never met in person. “The clock is ticking with their wedding planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia,” the press release said.
Credit: Tito Herrera/Warner Bros.
Nicole and Mahmoud
Nicole fell for Mahmoud during the final day of her spiritual tour through Egypt, which is where he is from. During their first meeting, Mahmoud proposed. While the California native happily returned to Egypt three weeks later to get married, she quickly learned that “some cultural differences may be too big to overcome.”
Credit: Tito Herrera/Warner Bros.
Gabriel and Isabel
Gabe met Isabel while traveling to Colombia for work. While Isabel “accepts him” and his life as a transgender man, her family might not be as open to the idea.
Credit: Tito Herrera/Warner Bros.
Debbie and Oussama
Debbie will face “skepticism” from her family after packing up her bags and leaving Georgia to live out her love story with Oussama in Morocco. “Debbie is going in with her eyes and heart wide open,” TLC revealed.