Happily, ever after! Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre officially tied the knot on the Sunday, July 31, episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

“While I recognize that the road ahead for Bini and I is not going to be easy and that nothing magical [has] happened where overnight everything is perfect, in Bini and I’s situation — where we come from totally different backgrounds and we couldn’t be more different — deciding to get married to one another is definitely taking a leap of faith,” Ariela, 31, said during a season 9, episode 16, confessional.

The couple, who share 2-year-old son Avi, said “I do” in front of Ariela’s family in the United States, while Biniyam’s loved ones watched virtually as they were back in Ethiopia. The emotional ceremony was bittersweet for the aspiring MMA fighter, who noted that he felt “lonely” with his parents and siblings so far away.

“Of course, I miss my family so bad, but I’m so happy to be here because now I have my own family with Avi and Ari,” Biniyam, 33, explained. “That’s my dream, that’s like, my everything.”

Despite so many ups and downs leading to their special day, Biniyam gushed over the bride during their vows, calling Ariela the “angel” that God had sent him. The New Jersey native, for her part, vowed to focus on the positives in their relationship instead of dwelling on the negatives.

“We don’t know what the future holds but I definitely think this family’s going to have a lot more adventures in the future,” she concluded.

Hours after their wedding aired on TLC, Ariela shared behind-the-scenes moments from the romantic nuptials via social media.

“We lifted each other up and guided each other through some very difficult times. And we have also been blessed to experience together moments that others can only ever dream of,” she captioned a series of snaps from the occasion. “We built a beautiful family together. Our lives are forever intertwined.”

Ariela recalled feeling “completely calm” and “wholeheartedly present” when married Biniyam in front of their family and friends. “Thanks to everyone for sharing in our joy and watching our love unfold these past few years!” she added.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple met in 2019 while Ariela was traveling the world. Fans watched them get engaged on season 2 of the TLC spinoff series in November 2020 before facing many ups and downs in their relationship.

Ahead of their nuptials, the duo exclusively told Us Weekly they were not seeing eye to eye on the wedding day logistics.

“Bini is a party person,” Ariela told Us in August 2021. “He likes a big wedding, a big party and he likes to go all out.”

Biniyam, however, noted that it’s “not about partying” for him. “In my culture, if you have to do a wedding, you have to do a big wedding. Like, your mother’s side, your father’s side. … That’s how I grew up,” he explained, adding that he really wanted to get hitched in Africa.

Ultimately, the twosome opted for an American ceremony that appeared to take place in 2021. Ariela’s brother Brad confirmed the news in December of that year by sharing snaps from the wedding via Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!