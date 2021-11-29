A long time coming! Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh finally tied the knot during the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but they were not the only couple to walk down the aisle.

The Sunday, November 28, episode of the TLC reality show began with Jenny and Sumit discussing his decision to halt their marriage application. Despite his earlier hesitation, he eventually had a change of heart.

“I have decided that I’m gonna marry Jenny,” he explained. “I feel like being away from Jenny yesterday kinda gave me my own space to think about all the things [that have happened] in our relationship, and I realize that my fear of getting married is not as big as a fear of losing Jenny.”

Jenny and Sumit had to marry hastily because her visa was not going to be extended, so they opted not to tell his parents, thinking that they might try to stop the wedding. They had a Hindu-style ceremony, which his astrologer approved of at the last minute after previously suggesting that they not make things official.

“We don’t know what our future holds,” Jenny said after the nuptials. “The only thing we know is that we’re happy together and we’re living our life the way that we want to.”

Three other couples also held weddings during the finale, including Alina and Steven Johnston. He rounded up neighborhood cats to serve as their guests since their families were not able to attend.

“There were moments when I thought our relationship wouldn’t lead to a wedding,” she noted. “But I’m sure that Steven really loves me, that his love is sincere. I’m certain I made the right decision.”

Armando Rubio, meanwhile, was nervous to marry Kenneth Niedermeier in front of his father, but his family ultimately accepted their union. “I chose to risk it all, leave all I’ve known to get to you, and in the name of love, I dedicate my heart and soul to you,” Kenneth said in his vows. “I will show you nothing but love until the end of time.”

For their part, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas were already husband and wife, but she agreed to a big wedding amid her battle with anxiety. In the end, she was happy they celebrated with their family and friends.

“Our relationship has never been easy, and we come from different worlds, but we complement each other so well,” Evelin told Corey in her vows. “Thank you for pushing me to be here today [at] this wedding.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.