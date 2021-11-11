Looking for the green light! Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are hoping to finally head down the aisle — as long as it’s written in the stars.

The couple, who have been dating since 2013, meet with an astrologer in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the Sunday, November 14, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

“Well, we’re just here to find out if it’s OK to marry,” Jenny, 63, tells the astrologer after Sumit, 33, gushes over how happy the pair are at this point in their relationship.

The spiritual advisor notes that he previously told the duo to wait to marry because the “stars were quite negative,” before telling them that the “moon is changing rapidly” and could therefore be more positive for a wedding.

The engaged couple then patiently wait to hear whether they are given the go-ahead to tie the knot.

“You can get married. No big deal,” the astrologer finally says. “Go ahead.”

Jenny appears to be overjoyed at the news, playfully poking her fiancé while sitting side by side. “I feel so much relief,” she says.

However, the duo’s excitement over the situation is dampened a bit when the astrologer tells them there are parameters to how they can get married.

“The stars do not allow him to have a ceremony wedding. If you will have a formal marriage, that will not last,” the guide explains, noting they can wed nine days from their meeting with him. “Whatever you do, it is to be done in the court. You have to be very careful about the celebration part.”

The astrologer notes that ceremonies, parties and festivities all have to be “cut” in order to keep Sumit from having another divorce.

Jenny isn’t deterred by the restrictions, but Sumit is starting to panic now that they can actually move forward with their relationship.

“It’s happening very quickly,” he says in a confessional. “Now it’s the nervous thing. Cold feet is starting.”

Sumit previously told Us about his fear of marriage following the end of his arranged first marriage.

“If you talk about marriage, I don’t have a very good experience with marriage in the past,” he told Us in August. “The fear is still there in my heart, in my mind, somewhere, but I know the person I’m living with is nice. I hope everything will go fine.”

If the pair do tie the knot Jenny will no longer have to leave India every six months due to her visa issues.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.