90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies has no regrets about ending any and all communication with ex-fiancé Usman “SojaBoy” Umar.

“It will never stop until I put a stop to it,” Kim, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the TLC franchise. “Nothing really happened. I just feel like it’s best. We don’t follow each other on social media. … I think for him to move on and for me to move on, it’s just better to just cut it off.”

Fans met Kim and Usman, 35, during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2022. While they were dating, Kim often tried to impress her partner by traveling to Nigeria and even gave him expensive gifts like a MacBook and PlayStation 5.

During season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, however, the couple announced they were going their separate ways.

“I feel like he was there for me when I needed him, and I was there for him when he needed me,” Kim explained to Us. “I feel like sometimes, because of the journey we shared together and so many people saw it, that was keeping us connected. A leopard doesn’t change his spots, so it’s the same all the time.”

The San Diego resident is trying to move forward and even get back into the dating game. Although she’s not ready to name names, Kim confirmed that she is talking to “a few people, but it’s not serious.”

“I’m putting my toe in the water. I’ll just say that,” she shared. “I think it’s exciting. I’m talking to one in particular, but it’s weird because I knew him before I met Usman. I knew him before that, and then we just kind of rekindled a little bit.”

She also is proud to tell her longtime fans that she feels more confident than ever before.

During her relationship with Usman, the TLC reality star faced body-shaming comments. Fans also questioned if their 18-year age difference had an impact on their love story.

Now, Kim isn’t looking to date someone significantly younger than her. Instead, she wants a man who will accept her just the way she is.

“I’m going to be 55 next year,” she told Us. “I’m happy. … I feel like I’m finally getting to be Kim, and I know that sounds crazy that I’m going to be 55, but I feel like I’m just genuinely a nice person. I’m genuinely a happy person, and that’s just how I want to spend the rest of my life. I don’t want the gaslighting, and I just want to be happy.”

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise airs on TLC.

