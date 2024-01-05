Kim Menzies is ready to move on from ex Usman “SojaBoy” Umar — and burn the evidence.

“Being out with the girls and going to the psychic and doing different things is making me a better person and it’s making me want to move on and not be stuck in this rut that I’ve been in,” Kim, 52, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the season 5 premiere of 90 Day Diaries. “I’ve been through so much with Usman and I feel like the good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful — I’ve been through so much, but it’s just time to move on.”

Kim decided to let go of the past by collecting all of her relationship mementos and photos with Usman, 35, and tossing a lit match onto the pile.

“I thought you were, like, the love of my life,” Kim tearfully said. “All time and the f–king effort and sacrificing, it just didn’t mean anything, and I loved him. I truly, truly loved him. I’ll never forget all the memories that we had. I’ll always keep them close in my heart.”

Kim was initially a fan of Usman, a Nigerian singer, when he was briefly engaged to Lisa “Babygirl” Hamme on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4. Kim subsequently reached out to Usman, and they started talking. Kim even went to visit Usman in Nigeria and gave him multiple expensive presents.

“People can think what they want. I know what kind of woman I am. I know what kind of man Usman is,” she previously told Us in January 2022 of claims she was trying to buy her then-partner’s affections. “It wasn’t like that, you know? So, some things have been misconstrued, but in a good way. I would do it all over again.”

After Kim returned home to California after her trip, she speculated that Usman had cheated on her. Usman, meanwhile, fervently denied the claims. While the pair continued dating long distance, they were seldom in touch by the Before the 90 Days season 5 finale. During the April 2022 reunion, it was revealed that Kim and Usman had broken up for good.

“So, now it’s just back to plain old Kimberly, there ain’t gonna be any more ‘Kim-bah-lee,’” she quipped in the 90 Day Diaries clip, using an accent reminiscent of Usman’s. “The queen will stay though, the queen will stay. Bye, Usman.”

90 Day Diaries returns to TLC for season 5 on Monday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET.