90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs and Anny Francisco are doing their best to cope with the death of their son, Adriel Hassan.

“It is really tough,” Robert exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 12. “You just have to lean on each other, put your faith in God’s hands and there’s going to be a lot of lashing out. You may not understand.”

Anny announced via Instagram in April 2022 that Adriel had died at 7 months old.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died. I am devastated and [so are] my family,” she wrote. “Life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken. It’s a big pain.”

Despite the profound loss, Robert told Us that he does his best to stay positive.

“Going through those obstacles that we went through of losing a child — and like I said, my wife can lash out — but it’s like, ‘Hey, are you going to throw gas to the flame or are you going to just put a blanket over it?’” he said. “And I’ll just put a blanket over it, try to ease the conversation, just not talk about it, just so that it can die down. You just got to look for brighter days. It’s not going to rain all the time.”

Robert and Anny previously welcomed daughter Brenda in July 2020, and Anny is now pregnant with another baby. Robert also shares five children with four other women. His son Bryson, 4, lives with him, Anny and Brenda full-time.

The couple were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé viewers on season 7 of the TLC series, which premiered in 2019. As fans of the show know, Robert proposed to Anny on a trip to her home country, the Dominican Republic, after knowing her for eight hours. The twosome have been going strong since they tied the knot in 2019 and have appeared on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

After enduring hardship together, Robert and Anny are excited to welcome a new baby in November.

“My daughter is extremely excited. She kisses [her mom’s] belly,” Robert told Us. “I’m just looking [forward to being] the dad that I am meant to be. [Being a] loving husband … and just [having] fun with my family, that’s what it’s all about.”

Robert is a pro at dad life by now — he told Us that parenting “just comes natural” to him — but he’s also become an expert on navigating reality TV stardom. He shared his advice for those who are just joining the 90 Day Fiancé family.

“New members, I would just say, have thick skin. Stay away from social media the first couple of weeks,” he said. “Me, I can take it. Name-calling don’t bother me. I grew up in [a] house with nine other children in Brooklyn, so the snapping, the dissing, the trash talk was always there. But for newcomers, I would just tell you [to] stay off of social media for a couple of weeks, and you’ll be fine.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi