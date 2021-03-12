Unique methods. Ed “Big Ed” Brown prepared for a date by removing his body hair with help from his mother, Norma.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day: The Single Life, the reality star, 55, uses a paintbrush and a paint roller to slather a hair removal product on his chest and back ahead of his second date with Liz. “I wanna get rid of all my hair — all over my body,” he tells his mom.

Ed then elaborates on his efforts to groom himself before the outing. “I’m happy, I’m elated and I’m a lucky guy. Most people don’t get a second chance. Well, I got a second date,” he notes in a confessional interview. “I wanna look good for Liz, but when it comes to my manscaping, I’m a little bit out there. I don’t like a hairy back or a hairy chest, and it just makes my skin smooth.”

The TV personality ultimately struggles to reach parts of his back, in part due to his ponytail being in the way. So, he summons his mother to help out.

“Personally, I like men with hair,” Norma tells the cameras. “My dad had a lot of hair. It makes him look masculine. I don’t know where Ed got the idea. … It’s a natural thing for a man to have hair, right? If you don’t have hair, I’m sure a lot of men would like to have hair.”

Norma then shares her concerns with her son. “I don’t know why you’re taking off your hair,” she scolds. “You’re gonna look like a lady instead of a guy.”

While his mother applies the hair removal product in hard-to-reach places, Ed explains in his confessional: “I’m going hairless today because Liz will be seeing a lot more of me on this date and I don’t want her to see a hairy little animal.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum previously opened up about his decision to date again on the spinoff. “I really opened my heart, which is a hard thing to do when you let someone in after so many years. It’s scary,” he exclusively told Us in January. “I’m realizing I have insecurities. Like anybody else, I’m jealous by nature. I’m a Taurus. … It’s not telling somebody, ‘I can’t live without you.’ It’s telling someone, ‘I can live with you just the way you are.’ And for me, that’s when you know — when you can really love somebody for exactly how they are and who they are — you’ve got a winner.”

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life drop Sundays on discovery+.