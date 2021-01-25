Moving on. Ed “Big Ed” Brown is looking to the future following his up and down relationship with Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, which was chronicled on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

During 90 Day Bares All on Sunday, January 24, a new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff The Single Life was announced, and Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Brown, 54, will be part of the cast. However, it wasn’t easy for him to dive back into the dating pool after his past relationship.

“When I returned back from the Philippines [in September], I really came back, like, that was just a waste of my money and a complete waste of my time, and I failed. Luckily, I didn’t lose my daughter, which was my biggest concern,” he told Us exclusively, adding that he just buried himself in work. “I didn’t think about women, and then I’m like, ‘OK, it’s been eight months. Ed, are you going to get back on the horse again?’”

The show follows the interior designer on his journey of getting back out there.

“I hired a dating coach, which I got a lot of insight into who I am,” the reality star told Us. Ultimately, he met “a wonderful girl” during the show.

“I really opened my heart, which is a hard thing to do when you let someone in after so many years. It’s scary,” Brown said. “I’m realizing I have insecurities. Like anybody else, I’m jealous by nature. I’m a Taurus. … It’s not telling somebody, ‘I can’t live without you.’ It’s telling someone, ‘I can live with you just the way you are.’ And for me, that’s when you know — when you can really love somebody for exactly how they are and who they are — you’ve got a winner.”

Although he can’t reveal whether he’s currently single or not, Brown told Us that when he met someone new, he asked if they knew who he was. The woman that he met had never seen the show.

“Day one, she’s like, ‘I’m not your fan.’ At first, it kind of hurt my feelings,” he shared, teasing their “emotional” journey. “She goes, ‘I want to know Ed. I want to date Ed, I don’t want to date ‘Big Ed.’ It was refreshing.”

90 Day: The Single Life and The Single Life Pillow Talk premiere on Discovery+ Sunday, February 21.