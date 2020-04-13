Like old times! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is on good terms with his daughter, Tiffany, again after she worried about him going on the TLC reality series.

“I got my daughter back,” Ed, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively. “That would’ve been horrible [if I lost her]. But absolutely, 100 percent no regrets.”

Ed and Tiffany’s relationship became tense when he left for the Philippines unannounced to meet Rosemarie “Rose” Vega for the first time face-to-face.

“I found Rose on social media. We fell in love. We were FaceTiming about three to four times a day for about three months,” he told Us. “I bought a ticket [to see her] and I posted that online, and everybody [was] like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re doing 90 Day Fiancé.’ I never heard of the show. Well, my daughter and my ex-wife were huge fans, so they … could see into the future what was gonna happen to me ‘cause when you expose your life and everything that’s personal about you, you basically open yourself up for ridicule.”

Ed said he “kept calling” Tiffany, 29, but she did not answer her phone before he got on the plane. So, he decided to make a video message for her.

“I basically said, ‘Look, if I never see you again, I love you,’” he recalled to Us, getting choked up. “That was tough. It hurts when you’re happy and people in your life that love you are hurting. It’s not the same. I wasn’t gonna be able to be happy unless we were complete.”

Ed called the moment “the worst thing I’ve ever gone through,” specifically when Tiffany “hung up on me” later on. He admitted that watching back the scene of himself at the airport brought him to tears again.

“I love my daughter. She is — and I say this with love and respect — a pain in the ass, just like her dad,” he told Us. “Her mom tells her every day, ‘You’re just like your father,’ and we are. We’re very passionate about who we are. We’re very honest people. She’s a real estate agent in Las Vegas. She’s doing really, really well. She never gives up. She’s a fighter.”

In the end, everything worked out for Ed. He told Us that he is “definitely in love” with Rose, 23, and that they are “very happy” together.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.