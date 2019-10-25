90 Day’s Aladin Accuses Ex Laura of Catfishing, Lying About Being Pregnant





Days after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way aired its finale, star Aladin Jallali held his own tell-all on Instagram, ranting about estranged wife Laura in a series of 30 Instagram videos on Thursday, October 24. In the posts, Aladin accused Laura of catfishing him and lying about her pregnancy, among many other accusations.

“When Laura and I met online, she shared photos that portrayed her to be much younger than she is,” Aladin, 29, wrote in one upload, with the help of someone he had enlisted to help his tell his side of the story. “Her photos, as I discovered later, were highly edited. Even she admitted to this during taping, but no one paid any attention to it. She told me she was 40 years old and I believed her. … I discovered her age when we went for the marriage license and they asked for her passport. That is when I saw her age was in fifties and not 40 as she told me.”

He stated that Laura, 51, had to leave the United States, since she only had temporary status, not a green card. “Sometimes she said she was on a work visa, sometimes on a visitor pass,” he wrote. “She did have to leave the USA. She specifically used the term deported with me. That is why she came to Qatar. I did see that she had a page in her passport that said rejected or denied from the USA.”

Her “pregnancy was a lie,” he claimed in another post. “In Qatar we went to a fertility specialist. He told us she could no longer have children unless we used someone else’s eggs. She purposefully did not tell anyone about this. … I was disappointed as she had told me she could have children but I was willing to go along with donor eggs if it meant having children.”

Delving into Laura’s personality, the Qatar native asserted that his ex has a drinking problem. “I am not saying she is an alcoholic, but she cannot handle her alcohol well,” he added. “When she drinks, she becomes mean, impolite, rude and violent. I did not like dealing with her in these times.”

Aladin claimed that Laura would disappear in Qatar and that he would find her in a bar drinking — adding that on one such occasion, she swore at him and hit him with her purse. “First, as an Arab man, I am the head of the household. It does not mean I control her, but I am responsible for her safety. How can I make sure she is safe if she will not tell me where she is?” he wrote. “Second, for her to act like this in public is shameful and degrades me as a man.”

The reality star addressed the photo of Laura with an apparent black eye, an image that’s been circulating on the web: “I never beat, hit, threaten [sic] or hurt her physically. It is not my style. I respect women and assaulting a woman will never fix anything. I can’t say if the photo was makeup, photoshop or what but I do know that it had nothing to do with me.”

And he decried his wife’s criticisms of their sex life. “There are some acts I did not wish to perform with her,” he explained. “I will be respectful and simply say this is something a man can decide to do or not do, depending on his level of comfort with the act and the person. … Some matters are and should be private. I am the first to admit that as an Arab man, I do have pride and an ego, and both were dealt serious blows on tv in front of millions of people.”

Aladin also called out Laura’s speculation that he’s gay. “I have never had sex with a man or performed any acts that were of sexual nature with a man,” he wrote. “I have nothing against gay people but it is ridiculous to spread bulls–t rumors like that to try to discourage other women from being interested in me!”

Writing that he felt “deep down that it was a mistake” throughout the couple’s three-day wedding, Aladin claimed the nuptials were his “last-ditch effort” to prove his love. He hoped she would change, but she didn’t, he added. “The honeymoon and her desire for fame at all costs were the proverbial nail in the coffin,” he wrote.

“Her behavior since we separated has only reinforced my belief that this was not the right partner for me,” Aladin concluded. “Lies about a pregnancy and miscarriage, physical abuse, money, cheating, accusations of me being gay, etc. … If there had ever been any hope for a reconciliation post-show, it is completely gone now.”

For her part, Laura opened up about the split on the “Bring Me Your Torch” podcast on Tuesday, October 22.

“Aladin has always been a bit controlling, but Aladin had a very big personality change when we went to Tunisia this summer for the three-day wedding,” she said. “A huge difference from his personality.”

She also claimed things took a turn for the worse when she lost her pension and told Aladin she couldn’t sponsor him and bring him to Canada.

“It was only when some financial difficulty that this very different side of Aladin appeared and he wasn’t a nice person,” she explained. “He wasn’t the guy who I married. And I started to see his agenda for everything. It broke my heart. It broke my family’s heart too. We were just really shocked.”

“Sometimes things are a blessing in disguise,” she concluded. “Although I was really hurt and devastated with my marriage ending, I was glad that I never made that 10-year commitment of being Aladin’s sponsor.”