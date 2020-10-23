Insert record scratch here. Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Christine Elise backtracked after accusing Jessica Alba of lying about an alleged rule that guest stars were not allowed to make eye contact with the show’s main cast on set.

“First of all – I have never met her but have always admired her work. I am certain she is a lovely woman,” Elise, 55, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 22. “Secondly, anyone who knows me at all knows I swear with unapologetic abandon, so quotes read without tone of voice can be misinterpreted and seem more angry than they ever were.”

The actress, who played Emily Valentine, went on to say that Alba’s recollection of her time on the Fox teen drama “does not sound like the set I was on.” Elise acknowledged that while she “was only in a handful of episodes,” she also wrote for the show and lived with then-boyfriend Jason Priestley, who starred as Brandon Walsh.

“Had any such culture evolved on that set – I feel certain I would be aware of it,” she continued. “Some of the other cast members have gone on record – agreeing with me that they never knew of anything like that going on during the run of the show. They were more diplomatic than I was, however.”

Elise told her Instagram followers that the attention on Alba’s comments “BAFFLES” her considering 90210 has been off the air for more than 20 years.

“Perhaps she was misquoted or the remark was taken out of context but – left unanswered – it implies that the entire cast engaged in unprofessional diva behavior & that they were unwelcoming to guest stars,” she wrote. “I think that is an inaccurate & unjust representation of a lot of people I consider to be my friends. The fact remains that maybe someone – an extra or whatever – delivered that warning to her. That does not mean it was, in fact, something the cast demanded.”

The Child’s Play star ended her statement by saying that she feels “regret,” adding, “What a sad state of affairs that the cast members of a beloved show that premiered THIRTY YEARS AGO are still fodder for ancient history gossip – about things that allegedly happened nearly 25 years ago. I am embarrassed about my part in this. Apologies to Jessica Alba.”

The Honest Company founder, 39, made headlines earlier this month when she said on Hot Ones that she “couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members” while guest-starring as Leanne in season 8. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set,’” she claimed on the YouTube show.

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green are among the cast members who subsequently insisted that they were not aware of any such rule.