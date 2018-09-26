Hope you had your tissues ready. The premiere of A Million Little Things kicked off with a suicide, which ended up being just one of many shocking and sad moments in the pilot episode. The story circles around three best friends – Eddie (David Giuntoli), Rome (Romany Malco) and Gary (James Roday) – whose lives get turned upside down when their fourth best friend, Jon (Ron Livingston), commits suicide.

The death also makes them take a closer look at their friendship and the secrets they’re keeping inside. Here’s a breakdown of each of the twisted stories.

Gary is a breast-cancer survivor who is also the comic relief in the show. He’s the only single one in the group, but shows up to Jon’s funeral with Maggie (Allison Miller), a therapist he met at his cancer support group, who immediately bonds with the wives of the men. She’s also harboring a secret of her own – her breast cancer is back. Gary is the one in the group who points out that the best friends, who met in an elevator and bonded over their love for the Bruins, may spend time together but don’t ever talk about anything real.

Rome is struggling more than he’s letting on. The pilot began with him putting a handful of pills in his mouth and writing a suicide letter to his wife. Gary’s call to him about Jonathan’s suicide saved his life, something he shared with his shocked friends at a Bruins game. His bond with his wife Regina (Christina Moses) is everything to him, but she’s unaware of his depression. Regina is best friends with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), so much so that before Jon died, his last project was buying the space of a new restaurant for Regina to run – which had always been her dream.

Eddie has the biggest secret of all. His friends all know that he’s in a horrible marriage, staying with his wife for the sake of their son. However, he tells his friends that he’s finally ready to leave because he’s met someone else and he’s in love with her. Little do they know he’s referring to Delilah, the wife of their now dead best friend. In fact, the last call Jon made was to Eddie, but he didn’t answer because he was in bed with Delilah.

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

