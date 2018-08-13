Never forget where you came from! David Giuntoli and Romany Malco recently shared details on their touching new ABC drama, A Million Little Things, but Us Weekly couldn’t help but bring up Giuntoli’s reality TV past.

Malco, who plays Rome in the series, explained that the mix of comedy and drama was what drew him to the show. “It just seems more genuine, at least from my existence, when you’re able to make light of the most tragic stuff. And that was what appealed about the pilot. That and the fact that Mr. Giuntoli was gonna be in it,” he told Us at the Television Critics Associations’ press tour.

“Well he google imaged me, ‘David Giuntoli shirtless’ and then he was like, ‘OK, I’ll work with this guy,’” Giuntoli, who plays Eddie in the show, responded. So, we had to ask – did Malco see Road Rules photos?

“That’s buried now but it is the first thing on my resume. Thank you,” the Grimm alum said, laughing.

Giuntoli got his big break when he was discovered by MTV and cast in Road Rules: South Pacific in 2003. He went on to appear on – and win – season 7 of the Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet. He used the winnings to pay off his college debt, and then decided to pursue acting full-time.

From 2011 to 2017, he was the lead on NBC’s Grimm and when he read the script for his new ABC drama, he couldn’t say no. “It’s a healing kind of show. It feels wonderful,” he told Us. “There are some real issues. There’s forgiveness. Things we often don’t see too much in the media.”

A Million Little Things premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 26, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!