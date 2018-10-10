The secret’s out. Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Eddie (David Giuntoli)’s affair will be revealed during the Wednesday, October 10, episode of A Million Little Things – and it seems like everyone finds out at once.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, a crying Delilah listens to a voicemail from Eddie. “Hey it’s me. I’ve tried you a couple of times, but you’re not picking up. Look, I didn’t want to do this over voicemail,” he says. “Katherine found out about us. Gary and Rome know, too.”

Delilah, looking very disheveled, then walks into Jon’s (Ron Livingston) office, where Regina (Christina Moses), Ashley (Christina Ochoa) and Maggie (Allison Miller) turn to look at her.

Rome’s wife, Regina, who is also best friends with Delilah, asks the question on everyone’s mind: “How could you?”

During last week’s episode of A Million Little Things, Eddie and Delilah learn that it’s likely Jon knew about their affair before his suicide. Delilah had Eddie’s necklace and found it in Jon’s bedside table. At the end of the episode, Jon’s final words were revealed in a voicemail to Eddie.

“Hey it’s Jon. I was hoping to speak to you, not just leave you a message,” his best friend said. “I just need you to do me a favor: love each other.” Eddie hadn’t answered the phone at the time because he was in bed with Delilah.

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

