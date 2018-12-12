‘A Million Little Things’ Sneak Peek: Pregnant Delilah Falls on the Ice

Will the secret finally be revealed? Delilah’s kids still don’t know she’s expecting, but during the Wednesday, December 12, midseason finale of A Million Little Things, all may be revealed. The group of friends, as well as Delilah’s kids, head to the Christmas tree farm to find the perfect tree in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. While everyone is searching, Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Eddie (David Giuntoli} get a moment alone.

“Are you excited to get back on the road?” she asks Eddie, who is about to head off on tour. “I am,” he says. “I never thought I’d have the chance to play an arena again.” Naturally, Delilah turns to him and replies, “I did.”

However, their moment is interrupted by Rome (Romany Malco) and Gary (James Roday) who call for Eddie to help carry the tree. When he walks away, Delilah takes a step and falls flat on her back; immediately, everyone rushes to her side, which causes suspicion in the kids.

“I’m fine! For someone who just fell on her tush in front of all these strangers, I’m fine,” she tells Rome, who keeps asking if she’s OK. When Eddie tells her she should probably go to the car, her daughter is completely baffled.

So, will this be how the kids find out she’s expecting? If so, will she continue to lie and say the baby is their late father’s?

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

