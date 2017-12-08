More than a milestone! Aaron Carter celebrated his 30th birthday by releasing a new song – but there was one issue.

“Don’t Say Goodbye” is on Spotify New Music Friday!!!,” Carter wrote in a tweet on Friday, December 8. “We found out there is a technical difficulty. My vocal is missing 😱. If you like it now, wait till you actually hear it with me on it!! 😂 We will update you when fixed.”

He later posted a video that showed him blowing out candles on a cake and captioned it, “Had a great time last night celebrating my 30th birthday and the release of my new single, “Don’t Say Goodbye.”

The “I Want Candy” singer initially announced the release of the single on Thursday in a series of tweets where he thanked fans for their support and admitted that “it feels good to be in the place that I am today.”

It was a big day for the former child star, who received well wishes from brother Nick Carter after a Twitter feud this past summer. “Happy birthday to my baby brother and sister @angelcarter and @aaroncarter,” he tweeted.

As previously reported, the siblings’ relationship went rocky after Aaron was arrested for a DUI in July, and Nick reached out to him on Twitter. In a statement to Us Weekly, Aaron slammed his brother’s tweets. “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he said.

Aaron made the decision to enter rehab following a tough summer that saw him briefly hospitalized in June after being body-shamed online. The next month, he was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia, and in September, he was involved in a serious car accident. Us Weekly revealed that Carter had re-entered rehab in October after briefly leaving treatment to attend to personal matters.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!