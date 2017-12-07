Brotherly love. Nick Carter took to Twitter to wish his brother, Aaron Carter, a happy birthday, despite the rocky past between the two famous siblings.

“Happy birthday to my baby brother and sister @angelcarter and @aaroncarter,” Nick tweeted on Thursday, December 7.

“You’re An awesome person bro! I’m always in your corner,” Aaron responded.

As previously reported, the “I Want Candy” singer and the Backstreet Boy member’s relationship was strained after Aaron was arrested for a DUI in July, and Nick reached out to him on Twitter, but according to Aaron, did not contact him privately.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” the 37-year-old wrote to his younger sibling on July 16.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the former child star, 30, slammed Nick’s tweets.

“If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” Aaron said.

“How about all of the other options he had [to reach out]? How about calling me in jail?” the statement continued. “I don’t need Nick’s help. I don’t need that. I don’t need help. What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world.”

Despite the brothers seemingly ending their feud, it has been a rough few months for the Carter family.

While Aaron checked back into rehab in October after leaving to attend to some personal matters, Nick was accused of sexual assault by singer Melissa Schuman in November. The “Larger Than Live” crooner denied the allegations.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” Nick told Us in a statement on Wednesday, November 22. “We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!