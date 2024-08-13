There was a reason why ABC didn’t wait to reveal Grant Ellis as the next Bachelor.

Executive Robert Mills took to social media on Monday, August 12, to respond to a fan question about the announcement.

“We are announcing Grant so quickly so people can still apply to be on his season,” Millswrote via X. “If you think Grant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is apply ASAP!!!”

Grant, 30, was eliminated from Jenn Tran‘s season on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

“A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Grant’s infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters,” ABC stated in a press release on Monday. “The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.”

The network noted that Grant is “is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Grant is the second Black Bachelor following in Matt James‘ footsteps.

“I didn’t accept the role to be the savior. My sole focus was finding someone that I could spend the rest of my life with and fall in love with and just looking for that in my life because I was missing it,” Matt exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “And it wasn’t until after I accepted it that I really felt the weight of, you know, everyone’s expectations on my journey. And I’m like, ‘I wonder if anyone else has felt this stepping into a role like this.’ And they hadn’t because it was at the right time in the country where we were going through everything that we were going through from a racial standpoint — [and] still are going through.”

Matt’s season ended with him finding love with now-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell, but not without controversy. The season was overshadowed by Chris Harrison’s defense of Rachael who was under fire for photos from a college party taken on a plantation. While Matt and Rachael moved past the scandal, the host was fired and later replaced by Jesse Palmer. Earlier this year, executive producers Jason Ehrlich, Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner weighed in on the multiple controversies surrounding past Black cast members.

“I was there for Matt James’ season. I was there for Rachel Lindsay’s season. I was also there for Michelle Young’s season, Tayshia Adams’ season, Charity Lawson’s season,” Graebner told Decider in February. “I think as stewards of this franchise, which has been such a part of the cultural zeitgeist for over two decades, there’s a tremendous responsibility to have conversations on camera that are difficult and challenging — conversations about race, conversations about class, conversations about gender.”

Graebner noted that ABC remains committed to discussing how race plays a role when it comes to The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, adding, “We have done that. Have we always done it perfectly? No. We’ve certainly made some mistakes along the way. But moving forward, we’re going to do everything in our power to correct this.”