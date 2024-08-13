As Jenn Tran’s journey starts to wind down, ABC is ready for Grant Ellis to prepare to start handing out roses.

Grant, 30, was eliminated during the Monday, August 12, episode of The Bachelorette as Jenn solidified her final four.

“I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough. It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you,” he told the cameras.

Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, Jeremy Simon and Jonathan Johnson all received roses and will be hosting Jenn, 26, for hometown dates on next week’s episode.

“A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Grant’s infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters,” ABC said in a press release on Monday. “The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.”

As the Bachelor, the network adds, Grant “is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Grant makes history as the second Black Bachelor after Matt James starred on the show in 2021.

Following Jenn’s season, Bachelor Nation will watch the first-ever Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos look for love. Joan, 61, appeared on The Golden Bachelor, leaving Gerry Turner’s season early to be there for her daughter who had just given birth.

“I so thought that I was gonna be that girl who left that nobody remembers. I truly believed that was gonna be the outcome,” Joan told Entertainment Tonight before production on The Golden Bachelorette began earlier this summer. “I really was sad about that, honestly, because I loved being here. I think the process worked. I was sad when I had to leave, so having the opportunity to come back and [having] people actually remember me a little bit [is amazing].”

While Gerry, 73, and his winner, Theresa Nist, called it quits after three months of marriage, the season 28 Bachelor Joey Graziadei and final rose recipient, Kelsey Anderson, are engaged and still going strong. Season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson is set to wed her pick, Dotun Olubeko, in 2025.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 18. The Bachelor will likely premiere in January 2025.