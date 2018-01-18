ABC Wants to Do a ‘Mass Bachelor Wedding’

Bachelor producers are hoping a trio of former contestants will accept their dream wedding offer. With former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe, 32, JoJo Fletcher, 27, and Rachel Lindsay, 32, “all ready” to wed their partners (Shawn Booth, 30, Jordan Rodgers, 29, and Bryan Abasolo, 37, respectively), a show insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “the network is hoping to do a mass Bachelor wedding.”

And the group has the potential to grow to include current lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his final rose recipient. Still, “nothing is set” just yet, the source cautions, adding, “this is just an idea being bounced around.”

Most recent Bachelorette Lindsay has indicated she and fiancé Abasolo may be up for some stress-free vows.

At her November 30 Vow To Be Chic engagement party, Lindsay confided in Us that she was “ready” to be marred already. “I keep saying winter wedding,” she explained, “but honestly I could elope with Bryan tomorrow. And it’s so funny because my mom texted me the other day and she goes, ‘Secretly I would love for you to just elope.’”

Fletcher is ready to take the plunge, too. “I think we did the right thing in taking our time and enjoying our relationship,” she told Us at an August 10 Sole Society bash, “but I have started getting the wedding bug a bit. It’s definitely more so than before.”

And while Booth admitted to Us he and Bristowe haven’t done “any planning,” they’d be open to an on-camera affair: “If the opportunity was right, we would talk about it.”

For more about the Bachelor nuptials, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!