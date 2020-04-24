Party in da club! Dorian Missick tells Us Weekly exclusively what it’s like hanging out on set with rapper 50 Cent.

The actor, 44, stars alongside Nicholas Pinnock, 46, in ABC’s critically acclaimed crime drama/thriller For Life, executive produced by 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III). The series is inspired by the real life of Isaac Wright Jr. who started practicing law while in prison for a crime he did not commit. Pinnock plays Aaron Wallace — based on Wright Jr. — while Missick plays his closest friend in prison, Jamal Bishop. The series explores Wallace’s quest for freedom driven by his desperate desire to get back the family he loves, and examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal system.

The Two Weeks Notice actor was thrilled to be a part of the portrayal of this story, telling Us, “What you always want to do as an artist is be able to, not so much do important stuff, but do things that are good and creatively fulfilling and then it’s all the more incredible when it’s something that is important or does have an impact on society.” He continued, “It’s great to be a part of it and to kind of watch this man’s story unfold while he’s on set with us is incredible.”

Wright Jr. is a consultant and fellow executive producer of the series alongside the rapper, 44, who also appears on the show as hardened inmate, Cassius Dawkins. Missick says that working with the “Disco Inferno” rapper was the best. “50’s got the best stories, man. I love sitting on set talking to him. He’s got the best stories. It’s like sitting around the fire with Curtis Jackson. I love it.”

As executive producer, Missick says the rapper has a passion for telling this story and honoring Wright Jr. “This is a story that’s very specific and needs to be handled with care and you understand that it’s going to be taken care of with care and the decisions and the choices that are being made are not coming from, this is how we make the most money or an egotistical standpoint,” the Lucky Number Slevin actor explains. Adding, “It comes from, this is how we honor this man’s story and he’s dedicated to it. And to have somebody like that kind of helming the ship, it just makes you feel that much more comfortable and that much more trusting of all the people around you.”

As for the “In da Club” singer’s contribution onscreen? The Big Words actor praised him, saying “I think this is the best work that he’s done in his whole career, acting-wise. And I think he’d even say that too. I’m not just saying it. I’ve heard him say that as well.”

With two more episodes left in the season, audiences take a deep dive into Missick’s character, which he says humanizes people behind prison walls. “You learn a lot about Jamal and how he ended up the guy that he is… I just think that it endears an audience to him more and you really relate to his struggle more. It really sets us up for whatever’s gonna happen next season — God willing we have one — and where he’s gonna go and what that means for him in this prison world.”

Missick tells Us his role as Jamal is one of the best characters he’s ever had the pleasure of playing.

Audiences tuning in to For Life won’t be left in the dark in the middle of this season. This show is one of a few that wrapped filming all episodes before COVID-19 halted all productions.

Episode 11 of For Life airs April 28 and the finale airs May 5 on ABC.