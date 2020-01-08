Team Harry or Team William? Adam DeVine kicks off Us Weekly’s new series, Candlelight Confessions, revealing whether he’s siding with Prince Harry or Prince William when it comes to the battle of the princes.

The Pitch Perfect alum, 36, also opened up exclusively to Us about a time when he was fired from a job. Hint: It had a lot to do with the amount of water he drank while working.

Plus, he admitted that there’s one Disney movie that recently made him cry — it may or may not include underwater creatures — whether or not he has a tattoo, if he’s friends with Adam Levine and more.

Watch the video above to see what secrets the Workaholics alum told Us during the debut episode of Candlelight Confessions — including something no one knows about his fiancée, Chloe Bridges.

Check out a new episode of Candlelight Confessions every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET for more celebrity secrets and confessions!