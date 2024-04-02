Adele has officially rescheduled several Weekends With Adele residency dates in Las Vegas after being forced to postpone due to illness.

The singer, 35, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 2, announcing the new shows. “With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year,” she wrote alongside a poster for the concert with her singing on stage. “Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date.”

Adele noted that she will be performing on October 25 and 26, along with every weekend from November 1 to November 23.

“All other shows remain unaffected,” she added.

Adele previously sparked concern when she announced via social media on February 27 that she would be delaying her residency as she battled an undisclosed illness.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Las Vegas residency,” she wrote at the time. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

She continued: “And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

Adele was set to perform each weekend of March, but those shows were pushed while she recovered. At the time, dates were still planned for May and June.

“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” she captioned the post.

One day before announcing the cancellations, Adele joked on stage that the character Ursula from The Little Mermaid had visited her to steal her voice.

“In the middle of last night — I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit — your girl was tired,” she told the crowd on February 26, per the Daily Mail. “I didn’t sleep very well … and Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can’t hit my headnotes properly. I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire.”

The Grammy winner noted that she needed a “vocal rest” after the show, adding, “Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is?”

Adele’s residency was originally scheduled to begin the Weekends With Adele shows at Caesars Palace in January 2022, but she postponed the performances due to production challenges and other obstacles.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she shared in an emotional Instagram video, holding back tears. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID – half my crew are down with COVID, they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show. … I can’t give you what I have right now.”

Her residency officially kicked off in November 2022.