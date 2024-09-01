Adele is ready to take a lengthy hiatus and bid farewell to her fans for an undisclosed amount of time.

“I’d like to thank you so much for coming to my show this evening,” Adele, 36, said during the final show of her Munich residency on Saturday, August 31, per fan footage shared via social media.

“I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that. But I am very f–king good at it. And I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I will ever do,” she added.

Adele noted that she has 10 performances left for her Las Vegas residency. (Weekends With Adele is set to conclude later this year, after kicking off in November 2022.)

Related: Celebrities With Las Vegas Residencies Celebs are rocking Sin City! There’s no denying that Las Vegas is jam-packed with things to do, but with some of music’s most talented artists signed to residencies, there is all the more reason to plan a trip. Whether you enjoy a show full of song and dance or are more about the rock scene, […]

“After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart,” Adele said, adding that she will “fantasize” about her shows she’s played the past three years.

“It has been amazing, I just need a rest,” she said while getting emotional. “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building. I will miss you terribly.”

Adele’s plans to press pause on music comes amid her engagement to Rich Paul. The singer, who went public with their romance more than three years ago, confirmed their relationship status in August.

After spotting a sign in the crowd of her show in Munich that month which read, “Will you marry me?” Adele replied, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married. So I can’t.”

Related: Adele and Rich Paul's Complete Relationship Timeline Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she’s been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively told Us Weekly […]

One month before sharing the news, Adele admitted that she would be taking a break from music. “I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” Adele told Germany’s ZDF at the time. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Earlier this year, she hinted to fans that she may be taking a step back from creating music. “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” Adele said in January, per fan footage shared via X. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

After Adele dropped her first album, 19, in 2008, it became certified double platinum in the U.S. The next year, she won Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance awards at the Grammys.

Adele released her next album, 21, in 2011. She broke the record for the most Grammy Awards by a female artist in one night in 2012, taking home a total of six trophies. Adele dropped 25 in 2015 and 30 in 2021, and has earned 16 Grammy awards to date.