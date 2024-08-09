A major milestone! Adele and Rich Paul are are officially engaged more than three years since they went public with their romance.

The singer, 36, confirmed the news during her Friday, August 9, concert in Munich, Germany. After reading a sign in the crowd that asked, “Will you marry me?” Adele replied, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married. So I can’t.”

In July 2021, the couple sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together in Phoenix at Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Adele and Paul, 42, had been dating “for months” before the public appearance, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“He’s very shy and keeps a low profile when they go out, whereas Adele is super sociable,” the insider noted. “The people they hang out with know them both personally already, so they don’t have to introduce each other, which is probably why nobody picked up on their relationship sooner.”

The romance came two years after the Grammy winner announced her split from Simon Konecki. The exes, who share son Angelo, called it quits in April 2019 after seven years together. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021.

The “Easy on Me” singer later gave a rare glimpse at her private life when she gushed about her connection with the sports agent.

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she shared during her CBS special, Adele One Night Only, in November 2021. “It’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

Adele seemingly confirms her engagement to Rich Paul during her latest concert in Munich “Will you marry me? I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t.” pic.twitter.com/zOcd4b7zrh — Adeles News (@Adelesnews) August 9, 2024

That same month, Adele teased that she was “definitely open” to the idea of expanding her family with Paul, adding, “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I don’t have them because I have Angelo. But yeah, I think [that’s in the cards].”

While attending the 2022 Brit Awards in February, the performer raised eyebrows when fans noticed a large diamond on her left ring finger. At the time, Adele explained that she would keep that aspect of her life private.

“If I was [engaged], would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” the U.K. native said on The Graham Norton Show. “[My Las Vegas residency] is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Ahead of their exciting milestone, Adele gushed about her man in the middle of her Las Vegas residency. “I love you more than life itself — we wish you [a] happy birthday,” she told Paul in December 2022, before launching into a rendition of “Happy Birthday” with her fans.