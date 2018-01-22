Grab your apron! Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner and you know what that means — an excuse to indulge in your favorite game day foods.

Whether you’re cooking for an at-home get together or choosing a dish to bring over to a friend’s place, Top Chef contestant Adrienne Cheatham has you covered with her spicy BBQ chicken wing recipe.

From start to finish the recipe takes a total of — wait for it — only 40 minutes. A mere 10-minute prep time and cooking time of 30 minutes. That way you’ll be back on the couch enjoying your wings in no time!

New York-based Cheatham got her start in the food industry spending time in the kitchens and dining rooms of the Chicago restaurants her mother managed.

As if she didn’t already have a full plate, while studying business and journalism at Florida A&M University, the season 15 contestant started a dessert catering company. Post-graduation, she worked her way through kitchens from Orlando to the Gulf of Mexico.

Fast forward to 2018 and Cheatham is now a member of Schwan’s Chef Collective. The group is made up of chefs from top restaurants, food trucks, cookbook authors and personalities from TV shows who scout for innovative ways to cook and create new foods.

Try Chef Cheatham’s recipe for Spicy BBQ Wings

Ingredients:

10 pieces Schwan’s Oven-Roasted Chicken Wings with BBQ Dry Rub Seasoning (414), frozen

BBQ Dry Rub Seasoning packet, divided (included)

3 tbsp canola oil, divided

2 tbsp water

1 1/2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp Sriracha sauce

2 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 scallion, light green and green part, sliced thinly

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss wings, 1 tsp BBQ Dry Rub Seasoning and 2 tbsp canola oil in a bowl. Place wings on a foil-lined baking sheet that has been lightly sprayed with cooking oil. Bake 12 minutes. Turn wings over and continue to roast 12–15 minutes or until wings are browned on both sides and crispy. Whisk water, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sesame oil, sriracha sauce, brown sugar and 1 tbsp BBQ Dry Rub Seasoning in a mixing bowl to combine. Place into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, then set aside. Place baked wings in a bowl, top with sauce and toss to coat. Arrange on a serving plate, garnish with sesame seeds and scallion, then serve.

Super Bowl LII will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, where the Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Pink is set to perform the national anthem, and Justin Timberlake is headlining the halftime show.

