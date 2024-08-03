Aerosmith announced they are retiring from touring following lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

“Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury,” the official Aerosmith Instagram account shared on Friday, August 2. “We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.”

The statement continued: “It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.”

The band, which is made up of Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer, went on to thank their fans, team and crew for their support. “A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

Fans were quick to support the band in the comments section. “Thank you so much for 50 years of some of the best rock ‘n’ roll ever written and recorded,” one person wrote, as a second social media user added, “Sad news. Best wishes to Steven, Joe, and the rest of the band. Your legendary music lives on!”

The band’s announcement comes months after Tyler, 76, announced he fractured his larynx in September 2023. Aerosmith postponed their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour after learning that Tyler’s injury was worse than expected.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care,” the band announced at the time. “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

In February, Tyler opened up about his injury while hosting his annual Jam for Janie Grammys viewing party, sharing, “My throat’s been better, but it is on the mend.”

Tyler later returned to the stage for the first time since his injury in May while surprising fans at the Black Crowes concert in London. At the time, he duetted with lead singer Chris Robinson and sang Aerosmith’s “Mama Kin.”