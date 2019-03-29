A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll. AJ McLean, who released his first official country radio single last month and will drop his first country album, Long Road, this spring, doesn’t stick to just one lane.

The Backstreet Boys just dropped their tenth album and are about to embark on a world tour, which means McLean, 41, has to be ready with music to listen to on the road (when he’s not watching Friends on Netflix). The singer exclusively revealed the ten tracks he can’t stop playing.

“Shallow” by Jimmie Allen and Abby Anderson

“All I can say is PIPES! First off, incredible song, then these two come in and take it to a level all their own.”

“If My Heart Had a Heart” by Cassadee Pope

“Cassadee is a powerhouse! I tip my hat to her because this song is so vulnerable, and her vocals are just insane.”

“Baby Shark” by Pinkfong

“This song is on repeat at my house. My littlest one absolutely loves it, you should see her do the dance!”

“All To Myself” by Dan + Shay

“Actually grabbed this album the day it came out and kept playing in my headphones while I was traveling last summer. Great guys too!”

“Drunkards Prayer” by Chris Stapleton

“What a song! This is one of those answers to the question, ‘If you could’ve written any song?’ I’ve had the pleasure of singing this in my live set for the past year and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

“Want To” by Dua Lipa

“I haven’t heard a Dua song I don’t like, but this particular one has been on heavy rotation for me.”

“Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

“This song is stunning and I love the message behind it. I’m a big fan of hers.”

“Love on the Brain” by Rihanna

“I love the soul in this song – it’s sexy and impossible not to sing along to.”

“Delicate” by Taylor Swift

“My family loves Taylor, she’s the go-to for dance parties with my girls. We got to see her live recently and had the greatest time.”

“Man of the Woods” by Justin Timberlake

“JT and I go way back, he’s such a class act. I love the vibe of this song; it’s one of my favorites from his latest album.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!