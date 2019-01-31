Family man! AJ McLean and the rest of the Backstreet Boys are heading out on their DNA world tour in May, but the pop star told Us Weekly exclusively that he finds it difficult to leave his daughters and wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean.

“It’s definitely getting harder now, especially with my oldest,” the father of two admitted. “She’s much more aware of when Daddy leaves. Thank God for FaceTime and Skype and all these different things. But it does tend to make things even harder because, especially for my oldest again, she’s aware now that she’s talking to me through a phone and that Daddy’s not coming home the very next morning.”

AJ and his wife share daughters Ava, 6, and Lyric, 22 months, and the boy band member often brings them on tour — and he isn’t the only Backstreet Boy to do so.

“We all try to have our families come on the road with us much more now than we ever did,” the Grammy nominee told Us. “It’s all about balance. Especially coming up on this DNA world tour, all of our families are going to be out a good chunk of the actual tour. … I could barely go the last two and a half weeks without seeing my family, so two months, there’s no way in hell.”

AJ’s little ones are big fans of their dad and his band. “[Ava’s] my No. 1 fan because she’s the oldest, but my youngest is … obsessed with watching Daddy’s videos now,” he said. “She’s obsessed with our most recent single ‘No Place.’”

The singer even showed his little ones the group’s 2019 Super Bowl commercial with Chance the Rapper, promoting Doritos’ new Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavor.

“I showed them the Doritos commercial and … my youngest was like, ‘Again, again, again, again,'” the Florida native said. “So I saw the commercial probably, in a matter of 10 minutes, about 22 times.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

