Alec Baldwin recorded a duet in 2016 with Barbra Streisand, and seven years later, he’s drooling over the A Star Is Born actress, 81.

The former 30 Rock star, 65, declared his devotion to Streisand in response to a resurfaced video of the iconic singer performing her song “Lover, Come Back to Me” in 1965.

“My God. This is the hottest woman. Ever,” Baldwin commented on an October 24 post by a Streisand fan account on Instagram. On Monday, December 11, the Comments by Celebs account reposted the clip and highlighted Baldwin’s comment. His post elicited numerous responses calling his comment inappropriate since he is married.

Baldwin has been married to wife Hilaria Baldwin since 2012, and they have seven children together.

Related: Alec Baldwin’s Biggest Scandals, Most Controversial Moments Through the Years: ‘... Alec Baldwin has had his fair share of scandals over the course of his life in the public eye. From two arrests to the infamous voicemail he left his daughter Ireland Baldwin, the 30 Rock alum has often made headlines for his controversial behavior — and perhaps never more serious than when he was involved in the fatal […]

“HILARIA IS NOT OK OMG CHECK ON HER,” one person commented. “Very weird comment when he has a wife,” one person responded.

Baldwin and Hilaria began dating in August 2011, got engaged in April 2012 and married on June 30, 2012.

Four years after they were married, Baldwin recorded “The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened” with Streisand for her 2016 album, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway. At first, Baldwin was reluctant to sing with the legendary vocalist, however she convinced him to accept her invitation.

Related: Barbra Streisand’s Book Revelations: Bombshells From ‘My Name Is Barbra’ Barbra Streisand didn’t hold back while writing her long-awaited memoir My Name Is Barbra. “For forty years, publishers have been asking me to write an autobiography. But I kept turning them down, because I prefer to live in the present rather than dwell on the past,” Streisand wrote in the prologue. “And the fact is, […]

“You’re a personality and it’s perfect for the song,” she told Baldwin, as she recalled in an August 2016 interview with The Associated Press. “Will you try with me? Because if it’s really terrible we won’t use it. Will you experiment with me? Will you play with me?”

In October 2018, Baldwin raved about Streisand and joked that they were once married in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again, right now we could be divorced and be very happy, the two of us. I could have been a great Barbra Streisand ex-husband,” Baldwin stated.

Related: Barbra Streisand and Husband James Brolin’s Relationship Timeline Barbra Streisand and James Brolin were unlucky in love until fate brought them together. Years before she met Brolin, Streisand married Elliot Gould in 1963 and welcomed son Jason before they split in 1971. Brolin, for his part, walked down the aisle twice before meeting the singer; he was married to Jane Cameron Agee from […]

“I said to her, I’m in her house. Just think we could be divorced and still in love, we’re still in love. I know you have Jim (husband James Brolin) and I love Jim. But we were divorced and we’re still in love. And we’re at the house. Jim is there asleep on the couch and we’re eating Chinese food and watching movies.”

Baldwin also explained what sets Streisand apart from other stars he’s known.

“I met a handful of people who what you think they are in a fantasy is fulfilled when you meet them,” he continued. “When you meet her you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. she’s so incredible.’”