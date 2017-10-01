Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live’s season 43 premiere on Saturday, September 30, and he wasn’t pulling any punches.

In the show’s cold open, the 30 Rock alum — who won an Emmy last month for his portrayal of the real estate mogul — took a call from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico. “Trust me, I know things are, as the locals say, ‘despacito,’” he told her.

Trump then promised to get help to her by the middle of this week but Cruz (played by Melissa Villasenor) told him that it wasn’t good enough. “Well, you should have paid your bills,” he replied.

As previously reported, the former reality star has been criticized over what is seen as the U.S. government’s slow response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico that has seen the much of the country without running water or electricity or working phones since Hurricane Maria hit last month.

Earlier on Saturday, the president took aim at Cruz in a series of tweets, resulting in backlash from politicians and celebrities including John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Ma’am, I don’t know if you know this but you are on an island, in the water … with turtles that bite,” Trump explained in the sketch. “We want to help you but we have to take care of America first.”

“Wait, you do know we’re a U.S. territory, don’t you?” Cruz asked.

“I mean I do, but not many people know that,” Trump replied before hanging up and remarking, “Wow, that woman was so nasty.”

The sketch also featured Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions, who begged the president not to tweet, and Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders being told by Trump that he liked the way she handled “that NFL thing.”

Trump then suggested that he could have been a footballer.

“I’m combative, I like to win and I might have a degenerative brain disease,” he said, adding, “Trust me, it may seem like what’s coming out of my mouth is b-a-n-a-n-a-s but it’s all part of the plan. The more chaos I cause, the less people can focus. They’re all getting so tired. So tired.”

