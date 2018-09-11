Answer: This facial hair decision has Jeopardy viewers divided. Question: What is Alex Trebek’s new beard?

The 78-year-old host returned for the syndicated game show’s 35th season on Monday, September 10, sporting a new look: a full beard.

“No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation,” he said at the start of the show. “Because so many of you people asked about it, I decided to regrow my mustache, but as you can see, things got a little out of hand. These hairs kept attracting friends … Hopefully [the beard] won’t be a distraction for our players.”

Trebek also told viewers the future of his hirsute look depends on them, inviting them to weigh in on his new look via social media. As of press time, more than 9,600 people have cast their vote in a poll on Jeopardy’s Twitter page, and 69 percent voted in favor of the “#AlexTrebeard.”

Though this is the first time viewers have seen him with a beard, the Canadian star has rocked a mustache on and off throughout his 50-year television career. For example, he brought it back for the first time in 13 years to kick off Jeopardy’s 30th season in September 2014. The following month, however, he shaved his face after viewers vetoed the mustachioed look.

“The people have spoken: I am now clean-shaven,” he announced at the time. “One voter in particular is relieved by the outcome — my wife — though I always say I can grow it back whenever I want if I am feeling adventurous.”

Trebek, who has been hosting Jeopardy since 1984, made headlines in July when he announced he may retire from the job when his contract expires in two years. At the time, he said the odds of him returning to the game show after 2020 are “50-50 and a little less.”

