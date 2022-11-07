Ugh, as if! Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash reunited to recreate one of the film’s most iconic scenes — and it’s got fans totally buggin’.

“Forever Cher & Dionne,” Dash, 55, wrote across the TikTok video, which featured her hanging out with Silverstone, 46, and was uploaded on Sunday, November 6.

Silverstone jumped into character as Cher Horowitz in the clip, while Dash embodied her Clueless character, Dionne.

“Would you call me selfish?” Silverstone mouthed as Cher’s voice from the 1995 film played in the background. “No … not to your face,” Dash responded, before cracking a smile reminiscent of Dionne’s playful nature.

The actresses proceeded to dance to Fat Joe and Ashanti’s “What’s Luv?” before Dash blurted out one more line from the movie.

“Well, there goes your social life,” she quipped, referring to the scene where Dionne pokes fun at Amber (Elisa Donovan) for saying that she wasn’t allowed to participate in P.E. class because her plastic surgeon warned against “any activity where balls fly at my nose.”

Fans were quick to show support for the former costars, with one social media user commenting, “Love it! There should’ve been a Clueless 2.😍.” A second fan noted that “the nostalgia is so heavy” in the clip, while a third person called the video “iconic.”

Dash later posted behind-the-scenes footage via TikTok, showing how the duo made the video — and how many takes it really took to get into character.

“Bloopers,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum wrote at the end of the clip, adding a photo of her hugging Silverstone. “It was lots of fun. Oh, how I’ve missed us.”

The Baby-Sitters Club star, for her part, has been recreating Clueless scenes for some time since joining TikTok in June 2021.

Silverstone made her debut on the social media platform by throwing on her yellow and black plaid blazer from the movie.

“Ugh! As if … I wouldn’t join TikTok,” she captioned the post, adding, “😉💛😘 #Clueless #AsIf.” The California native’s son, Bear, made a cameo, putting his arm around his mom as she mimed the line, “Ew, get off of me!” She then lip synced, “Ugh, as if,” before hugging her child, now 11.

One month later, Silverstone exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “inspired” by Cher’s fashion and the way in which she chose her outfits every day.

“I think that in the movie, when she’s taking Polaroid pictures of her outfits to see how they look — we do that,” the Kind Diet author revealed in July 2021, noting that her stylists will take pictures of her in an outfit before an event to get a better idea of the style. “I think it’s a really good way for us all to remember a really good outfit once you figure it out.”

Dash and Silverstone aren’t the only Clueless stars who’ve recently paid homage to the movie. Donald Faison, who played Dionne’s boyfriend, Murray, revealed last month that his 7-year-old daughter, Wilder, is a fan of the film.

The Scrubs alum, 48, dressed up as Murray for Halloween while his little one embodied Dionne. Wilder wore the character’s memorable black and white plaid skirt paired with a black hat and carried a cell phone. Her hair was also a perfect match to Dionne’s long locks from the movie.