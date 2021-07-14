It’s official: celebs are totally butt crazy in love with Cher Horowitz’s [Alicia Silverstone] wardrobe.

While the Clueless character had some very capable looking collarless Fred Segal shirts and stunning Alaïa dresses stowed away in her computerized closet, it was the star’s Dolce and Gabbana yellow skirt suit that lived on for decades.

With the 1995 film turning 26 in less than a week (!!), it only felt appropriate to look back at all the times celebs have taken a style cue from the school girl-inspired look.

Flashback to the 2021 Grammy Awards in March, and Harry Styles was clearly channeling the movie. Known for embracing gender-fluid fashion, the One Direction star rocked a purple boa along with a very Cher-eque Gucci blazer.

The 27-year-old pop star obviously prompted quite the tizzy on Twitter, with fans posting side by side comparisons galore.

“Who’d y’all think it was Harry Styles? No no it’s Cher Horowitz,” one person wrote. Another added: “Cher Horowitz who? I only know Harry Styles.”

Styles may have been the first to jump on the trend in 2021, but Silverstone took matters into her own hands shortly after.

The 44-year-old actress made her grand entrance to TikTok in a very viral way — by taking inspo from her most iconic movie character.

“Ugh! As if … I wouldn’t join TikTok #Clueless #AsIf,” she captioned her June 2021 video, wearing a yellow plaid blazer over white jeans and white t-shirt.

To nobody’s surprise, Cher Horowitz stans absolutely lost it. “SHE’S AN ICON! SHE’S A LEGEND!! AND SHE IS THE MOMENT,” a follower excitedly wrote. Another added: “Ugh what an icon, a legend, a fashionista.”

More recently, Olivia Rodrigo got in on the Clueless action, bringing all the plaid vibes to the White House. For a meeting with Joe Biden about getting young people vaccinated, the “Good 4 U” singer wore a plaid Chanel skirt suit, which she accessorized with platform white heels and a micro bag.

Now, while her ensemble was pink instead of yellow, it didn’t stop fans from drawing comparisons.

“Olivia Rodrigo going full Cher Horowitz in a vintage Chanel skirt suit to the White House,” someone tweeted. Another person chimed in: “Olivia Rodrigo cosplaying as Cher Horowitz at the White House might be my favorite thing all week.”

From Irina Shayk to Cara Delevingne, there’s no signs that stars will stop copying Clueless. So, in advance of the movies anniversary and in support of ‘90s fashion making a comeback, keep scrolling to see all the celebs who have recreated Cher Horowitz’s iconic outfit.