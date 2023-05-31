As if! Amanda Seyfried channeled her inner Cher Horowitz during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The Mean Girls star, 37, appeared on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of GMA — the same day that Elizabeth Holmes, the real-life counterpart to her Dropout character, reported to prison. As Seyfried promoted her new thriller, The Crowded Room, in which she starts opposite Tom Holland, she dished on the upcoming film — set in 1979 — though she appeared more 1995 in her Clueless-esque getup.

The Dropout actress wore a matching lime plaid set from Smythe that perfectly mimicked Cher’s (Alicia Silverstone) iconic yellow plaid mini skirt and matching blazer. Seyfried, for her part, opted for pleated shorts ($425) which she styled with the perfectly fitted twin blazer ($825) that cinched closed with a large red button. She finished off the look with a simple black tank top underneath the jacket and dark patent pumps, both of which picked up the black plaid pattern of the fit.

Seyfried, who enhanced her summery fashion moment by wearing her honey blonde hair in loose waves, is just the latest celeb to draw inspiration from Cher Horowitz’s legendary closet.

Harry Styles wore a yellow plaid blazer to the 2021 Grammy Awards, which quickly drew Clueless comparisons. Unlike Cher Horowitz, however, the “As It Was” singer, 29, went for more of a ‘70s vibe, teaming the top with a purple feather boa and brown flared trousers. He wore a pink-striped, deep V-neck tee under the jacket.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Iggy Azalea, for her part, purposely channeled Clueless in the music video for her 2014 hit, “Fancy,” rocking the same yellow plaid blazer and mini skirt as Silverstone’s character did in the 1995 film.

Meanwhile, the Crush actress herself was inspired by Cher’s wardrobe. “She inspired me, let’s just say. I think that in the movie, when she’s taking Polaroid pictures of her outfits to see how they look — we do that,” Silverstone, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in 2021.

“I think it’s a really good way for us all to remember a really good outfit once you figure it out,” she explained. “If you’re too busy like me and fashion is not your thing — I like it a lot, but I spend my time doing other things — then it’s a way to get that vibe happening.”

As for the real-life pieces from Cher Horowitz’s closet, the Requin actress actually took some coveted items home with her — but eventually gave them away.

“I remember when the movie happened, I took a bunch of stuff at the end because I got quite used to wearing it for two months, and it was all so beautiful,” Silverstone told PureWow in February. “When I tried to wear the things in real life, none of it made any sense. So, I gave it all away. Kind of stupidly.”

Keep scrolling to see Seyfried’s Clueless-inspired GMA ensemble: