So many secrets. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, the spinoff of Freeform’s hit drama Pretty Little Liars, kicks off with an shocking murder. In Us Weekly’s exclusive featurette, the cast and creator I. Marlene King break down what to expect from the new series.

“The story is a group of kids who go to a college that is really high pressure, high stakes and sometimes the pressure gets to a point where someone snaps … and someone kills someone,” King, who created the original series as well, says in the video.

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017 and the spinoff will include some of that cast, including Mona (Janel Parrish) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse), who move from Rosewood to Beacon Heights.

“I think they’re kind of hoping to leave darkness behind them, but of course, it’s Pretty Little Liars, so darkness has to follow us everywhere,” Parrish, 30, explains.

During the premiere episode, a student who Alison teaches, Nolan (Chris Mason), is murdered – and Alison hears from him hours after learning about his death.

“I literally just got that text from the dead guy, whose body we just saw while he was dead,” Alison says to Mona, before asking, “Were you on the roof that night? Did you push him?”

Mona, completely shocked, responds, “Jesus, Alison, what kind of person do you think I am?” However, anyone who did watch Pretty Little Liars knows that Mona is capable of quite a bit.

King notes that the show, which has the same tone as Pretty Little Liars, is fun, funny and sexy but is “a murder mystery at its core.”

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premieres on Freeform Wednesday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

