All American’s Spencer and Olivia are getting ready to say “I do” — but not before the vortex throws them an unforgettable Vegas-themed blowout.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the Monday, July 8, episode, it’s been five months since Spencer (Daniel Ezra) was named Super Bowl MVP as a New York Bobcat, and he and fiancée Olivia (Samantha Logan) are focused on one thing: pulling off the perfect wedding weekend. First, however, they’ll get to celebrate the impending nuptials with their besties as Coop (Bre-Z) and Asher (Cody Christian) plan a special joint bachelor/bachelorette party for the ages.

“I Do” — the first of the two-part season 6 finale — was directed by Jess Macallan and written by Micah Cyrus and Carrie Gutenberg. In addition to all the wedding festivities, the hour will also follow Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) as he considers a new job offer, while his and Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) search for a new home takes an unexpected turn. Elsewhere, Laura (Monet Mazur), and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) go head-to-head to see who can write the best wedding speech as their kids get ready to walk down the aisle.

Spencer and Olivia’s wedding weekend comes just one episode after their engagement proposal — and newlyweds Jordan and Layla’s own ceremony. It will also mark the first episode to air since news broke that Ezra, who has led the series since its 2018 premiere, will step down as a series regular for season 7.

According to Deadline, Ezra and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll made the decision before season 6 began filming.

“After making the difficult decision to leave All American, my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I’ve ever played in the manner he deserves,” Ezra told the outlet in a Monday, June 24, statement. “Thanks to Nkechi and the writers, I got my wish. Season six is ‘Spencer’s goodbye.’ I’ll miss him. I’ll miss our cast and crew. I hope it’s been as fun to watch him as it has been to play him.”

While opening could lead to other casting changes — including newer characters taking the reins — Ezra is still set to return in a guest star capacity.

“Partnering with Daniel Ezra over the last six seasons to bring Spencer’s story to life has been such an amazing, fulfilling, experience<“ Carroll sai in a separate statement. “Daniel truly is a gift and brought so much to the character on and off the field. And while Spencer has achieved his NFL dreams, I’m grateful Daniel will still remain an important part of this family, both in front of and behind the camera as we step into a new, exciting chapter of All American.”

Before Ezra says goodbye, his character will finally get to walk down the aisle with longtime love Olivia. Keep scrolling Us’ exclusive first look at “I Do” part 1, which airs on The CW Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET:

Viva Las Vegas

The vortex get ready to spend a casino night in “Vegas” for Spencer and Liv’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

Surprise!

Coop and Asher couldn’t be prouder of the bash they set up for Spelivia’s wedding weekend.

The Newlyweds

Jordan and Layla show up to support Spencer and Olivia just months after they tied the knot themselves.

The Bride and Groom to Be

Liv rocks a white satin outfit with a “Bride” tiara for the festivities, while Spencer keeps it casual in a black jacket and grey t-shirt.

A Quiet Moment to Themselves

Spencer and Olivia — known as Spelivia to the fans — cozy up together for a moment to themselves before their wedding.

A Supportive Bunch

Asher, Jordan and Layla are all there to celebrate Spelivia’s big day.