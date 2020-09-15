Back at it! Allison Janney is excited to return to the set of Mom, even amid her longtime costar Anna Faris’ absence.

On Monday, September 14, the 60-year-old Oscar winner shared a glimpse at how the cast and crew were keeping safe on the popular show’s set amid the coronavirus pandemic. Janney, along with other cast and crew members in her brief video, wore protective face masks.

“Hi everyone, we are all back at Mom. It’s our first day with the new COVID protocol,” the I, Tonya actress said in the Instagram clip that also featured Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and Jaime Pressly. “Everyone’s here and it’s a whole new territory, but we’re excited for season 8 to begin.”

Faris, 43, announced her shocking departure from the CBS sitcom on September 4. The “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast host had played Janney’s onscreen daughter, Christy Plunkett, since the series debuted in 2013.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience.”

Faris continued, “While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

In a joint statement from Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions to Us, the companies stated that Faris “was the first and only choice” to play Christy. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us,” the announcement continued. “We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

Faris and Janney were in the midst of two-year contracts that they signed last spring, according to Deadline. At this time, it remains unclear how the Scary Movie actress will be written out of the show.

Back in 2014, Faris opened up about her positive experience working closely alongside Janney on Mom. “I really love her so much. My love for her is so genuine,” the Overboard actress told Collider at the time. “I know that, when you’re doing press stuff or talking to journalists, actors have to sometimes say things that they don’t necessarily feel. But with her, I feel so lucky that I get to work with my best friend. I truly feel so fortunate.”

Faris added, “As women, you don’t necessarily get to work with each other very often. When you do, oftentimes, you’re pitted against each other. We just are very fortunate.”