A new normal. Following Anna Faris‘ shocking announcement that she was leaving Mom after seven seasons on the CBS show, her costar Allison Janney revealed how the cast has adjusted to the big change.

“It was very odd, and she’s very missed. Anna is missed, and her character on the show is missed,” the seven-time Emmy winner, 61, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, February 16. “We’re just happy that she’s doing what she wants to do now, and we’re happy even more so that we’re able to tell these stories about these great women in recovery. And I think there have been some really wonderful characters that have been established, and people love the show, so we’re going to keep telling the stories as long as we can.”

Faris, 44, and Janney had led the sitcom since its premiere in September 2013. The pair played Christy and Bonnie Plunkett, respectively, a mother-daughter duo who were both recovering addicts living in Napa, California, leaning on one another through it all.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” the Scary Movie actress said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly in September 2020. “I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

According to Deadline, the exit was in the works since the beginning of the show’s hiatus following the season 7 finale, which aired in April 2019. Her exit was briefly addressed in the season 8 premiere in November 2020. Both Faris and Janney were in the middle of their two-year contracts, which were signed in spring 2019.

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement to Us following the exit. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

In 2014 and 2015, the I, Tonya actress won two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She was nominated again in 2016. In 2017 and 2018, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Mom airs on CBS Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.