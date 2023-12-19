Amanda Bynes isn’t putting down her podcast mic just yet.

“We are going to continue the podcast,” the former actress, 37, said via Instagram Story on Monday, December 18, according to Just Jared, one day after announcing plans to pause the show.

Bynes said she spoke to “a few friends” about how she should proceed after feeling discouraged about booking guests.

“They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow [and] to build a following,” she continued. “I shouldn’t have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great.”

In a subsequent story, Bynes announced who her next guest would be.

“The podcast guest gates of heaven have opened because we have found our next guest for the episode on Friday,” she shared. “His name is Nick Mendez and he is the store manager of the store Flight Club in L.A. I cannot wait to interview him.”

Bynes kicked off her podcast with friend Paul Sieminski with their premiere episode on December 9, which featured tattoo artist Dahlia Moth as their first guest. One week after the debut, Bynes took to social media to share that she was going to take a hiatus on the project unless she could secure some A-List interviews.

“So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I’m going to take a pause on it for now,” the former Nickelodeon star said on Sunday, December 17. “We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone.”

Bynes teased that the pause wasn’t indefinite and teased “maybe one day” the show would resume if higher profile guests wanted to come on and speak to her.

“Thank you [to] everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it,” she concluded. “And that is all for now!”

Before making a comeback with her podcast, Bynes faced a series of ups and downs in her personal life. In 2013, the former child star was placed under a conservatorship following a series of mental health and substance abuse issues where she was hospitalized.

Nine years later, a judge terminated the guardianship after Amanda’s mom, Lynn Bynes, submitted a declaration of support for Amanda’s request to terminate her conservatorship.