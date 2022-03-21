Amanda Bynes’ Mom Lynn Supports the End of 9-Year Conservatorship

Ready for a change. Amanda Bynes’ mother, Lynn Bynes, is on board with her daughter’s plan to make her own legal decisions, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Lynn submitted a declaration of support for the 35-year-old’s request to terminate her conservatorship earlier this month, according to documents exclusively obtained by Us on Monday, March 21.

The All That alum’s mom has served as the conservator of her person and estate since 2014. The conservatorship of her estate was terminated in August 2017, per court docs, but Lynn is still the conservator of the actress’ person, giving her control over actress’ personal and medical decisions. After Amanda filed a petition to end the remaining legal arrangement last month, Lynn responded with a March 10 filing of her own, stating that she “does not object” to the termination.

Lynn’s decision came “in light of and solely based on the capacity declaration” signed by Dr. Kimberly Brown, who works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to the docs, the physician ruled that the Easy A actress has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders” at this time. The doctor further stated that Amanda “has the capacity to give informed consent to medical treatment.”

A hearing is set for Tuesday, March 22, to further discuss Amanda’s request to be fully free from her adult guardianship.

The She’s the Man actress was first placed under a conservatorship in August 2013, one month after she was hospitalized and put on a psychiatric hold for setting a fire in a stranger’s driveway. One year later, her mother was named the conservator of her health care and personal matters.

The Big Fat Liar star, who has been vocal over the years about her struggles with mental health and substance abuse, has seemingly gotten her life back on track in recent years. After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019, Amanda announced in February 2020 that she was engaged to Paul Michael.

That same year, the What I Like About You alum moved into a structured community for women. In 2021, she was able to transition into “an independent living environment” and has consistently tested negative for “illicit substances in her system,” according to her February court filing.

Amanda’s request to terminate the conservatorship completely, which was submitted to a Los Angeles court on February 23, has given the former child star more confidence.

“Amanda felt she was equipped to go her own way for a while. She’s elated the judge agreed with her request and is determined to make the most of this next chapter,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, adding that she is “doing great both physically and mentally.”

The insider noted that the Hairspray actress’ parents have been behind her every step of the way, as has her fiancé.

“Her folks are very happy for her. They adore Amanda and always prayed and believed there would be an end to those dark and unhappy days when she was struggling,” the source said. “Seeing her display so much courage and heart makes them proud.”

