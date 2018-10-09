Camila Cabello was all the rage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, October 9.

The 21-year-old songstress stunned as she took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for her first ever AMAs performance, belting out her hit song “Consequences.”

The Cuba native wore a classy pink-and-black ball gown paired with long silky gloves with her dark hair flowing in loose waves.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to go wild over Cabello’s production.

“And again I’m surprised by your voice! Your vocal is wonderful you have a huge talent. I’m proud to be your fan 💗 EU TE AMO @Camila_Cabello,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “You’re the cutest most talented, brilliant, amazing, incredible girl!! You killed that performance!! It was 100% perfect!! 😍😍 I loved it so much, and didn’t want it to finish.”

“@Camila_Cabello the holy vocals, the orchestra, your beautiful dress… my princess, everything about this performance is just AMAZING. I’m so proud of you 🌹❤️ #AMAs,” another tweeter chimed in.

And social media wasn’t alone. Those in the audience — including her pal Taylor Swift — couldn’t help but react with joy to Cabello’s performance.

Cabello, who brought her father as her date to the star-studded event, gushed over her excitement on Twitter leading up to her time on stage. “Let’s do this!!!” she wrote alongside a series of photos earlier in the night. She also added two photos of herself with her dad writing, “my plus one!!!!! aguevoooooo 💞”

The “Havana” songstress won the American Music Awards for both Pop/Rock Song of the Year as well as New Artist.

