Amber Portwood Storms Out of Counseling on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Amber Portwood does not want to hear it! During the Friday, April 13, episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, relationship experts Dr. Venus Nicolino and Dr. Ish Major try to help the Teen Mom OG star better her relationships with her mother, Tonya, and her then-boyfriend Matt Baier. However, she wants nothing to do with their “Go Away” card game.

While trying to encourage the houseguests not to just leave during an upsetting conversation, Portwood, 27, did just that. When Dr. Ish tried to explain that her delivery methods may be ineffective, she fired back, “That’s because you’re f—king pushing people’s buttons.”

When Dr. Ish lets her know that these are not personal attacks against her, she raises her voice. “So you’re telling me to communicate, but when I communicate to my mom, I’m getting f—king screamed at,” she said. “So what the f—k do you want me to do? Do you want me to not say anything to her to not hurt her feelings or do you want me to say something to her so she can scream at me?”

The experts then attempted to explain that that’s why they’re all here — to learn how to engage effectively and “stay in the game” when it comes to conflicts. Instead, Portwood did the opposite, getting up and leaving the room.

“Amber’s using the go away card right now,” Dr. Ish stated while she stormed up the stairs. “The f—k I am,” she yelled back.

Following the show, Portwood ended her relationship with Baier and is now expecting her first child, a boy, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs on WE tv Friday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

